D-S boys shut out Shenandoah in Hawkeye 10 play

Denison-Schleswig posted its fourth shutout of the season on Tuesday night, as the Monarch boys picked up a 10-0 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over Shenandoah at Denison.
It was the third win four games for D-S, which improved to 2-6 in the H-10 and 4-6 overall.
The Monarchs got another stellar performance on the mound from senior Jack Mendlik, who gave up just one hit, struck out seven and walked one in throwing all five innings.
On the other hand, D-S collected 14 hits in the game off two Shenandoahurlers, including netting eight runs on 12 hits off Mustang starter Cain Lorimor.
D-S opened the scoring with three runs in the bottom of the second inning.
The Monarchs then plated four runs in the third, one in the fourth and two more in the fifth to win the contest by the 10-run rule.
Braiden Heiden highlighted the Monarchs’ 14-hit attack by going 3-for-4 with a double and two solo home runs, as he drove in four and scored twice on the night.
Mendlik helped himself at the plate with three singles in four at bats, while driving in one run and scoring once.
Nathan Gallup went 2-for-3. Evan Turin also was 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs. Charlie Wiebers was 2-for-3 as well with one RBI and two runs.
Trey Brotherton went 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run. Caleb Inman wound up 1-for-2 with one RBI for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of six runners on the bases on the night.
Shenandoah left two on.
"A lot of of guys contributed at the plate tonight," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Travis Wessel.
"Mendlik pretty much threw fastballs and took advantage of a big strikezone," he added.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity game, 6-4.