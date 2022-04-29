D-S boys shut out St. Albert in tennis action

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ tennis team improved to 5-0 on Monday with a 9-0 sweep of Council Bluffs St. Albert at Denison.

It was the Monarchs’ third 9-0 sweep of the season.

“This was a good win today. Coming off prom weekend combined with the wind and cold weather is always unnerving,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Aaron Ratliff.

“St. Albert always has the talent at the top and we were happy to get a win in the books,” he added.

“Colin Reis had to play one of the best singles players in the conference in Carter White. Unforced errors kept Reis behind throughout his match, but he fought through it and pulled out a 10-8 win,” Ratliff remarked.

“Carson Seuntjens won 10-1, but his opponent made him work for it.”

“Wyatt Johnson is a fantastic number five player. He really adds depth to the team,” Ratliff said.

Blaine Brodsky and Jorge Zuniga picked up exhitition singles victories, while Matthew Weltz and Zuniga teamed up to win their doubles match.

Singles

No. 1 - Colin Reis (D-S) defeated Carter White, 10-8; No. 2 - Carson Seuntjens (D-S) defeated Dan McGrath, 10-1; No. 3 - Harrison Dahm (D-S) defeated William Tallman, 10-1; No. 4 - Braden Curnyn (D-S) defeated Reese Pekny, 10-1; No. 5 - Wyatt Johnson (D-S) defeated Mason Myers, 10-1; No. 6 - Gavin Hipnar (D-S) defeated Nolan Smith, 10-1

Doubles