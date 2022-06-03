D-S boys snap five-game skid with victory over Atlantic

The Denison-Schleswig varsity baseball team snapped a five-game losing streak on Wednesday night with a 3-2 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory in nine innings over Atlantic at Denison.

The win improved Travis Wessel’s D-S club to 1-2 in Hawkeye 10 play and 3-6 overall.

D-S went up 2-0 with single runs in the second and third innings. Atlantic tied it at 2-2 with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth.

It stayed that way until the Monarchs scored the game-winning run in the last of the ninth.

Atlantic relief pitcher Jayden Proehl walked Easton Emery, Wyatt Johnson and Jake Fink to load the bases with no outs to begin the ninth.

David Cardenas went into pinch run for Emery.

With Jaxon Wessel at the plate, Atlantic brought starting pitcher Garrett McLaren back in and a wild pitch on his first attempt allowed Cardenas to race home with the winning run.

“It was a bang-bang play at the plate. It really could have gone either way, but fortunately for us, he was called safe and we got the much-needed win,” commented Wessel.

“It was a good team performance for the most part. We had just three hits, but the guys battled all night and found a way to get the job done,” he added.

Hunter Emery went 1-for-3 with one run batted in for D-S. Harrison Dahm was 1-for-3, while Devin Fink went 1-for-4 with one run.

Jake Fink scored once and Cardenas had the game-winning run as a pinchrunner.

D-S also got an outstanding pitching effort from Wessel, who threw all nine innings, allowing the two runs on only four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

“The no walks and his pitch count are what impressed me. In nine innings, he threw only 100 pitches, including 72 for strikes and only 28 balls,” commented the Monarch head coach.

For Atlantic, McLaren started on the mound and threw three innings.

He gave up two runs on no hits, struck out two and walked seven on the night.

Proehl, meanwhile, tossed five innings in relief, giving up one run on three hits with 10 ks and threw walks.

D-S stranded a total of 11 guys on the bases with

Atlantic leaving two men on.