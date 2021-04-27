D-S boys split in tennis with Creston and Boone

Playing shorthanded without three regular varsity players, the Denison-Schleswig boys’ tennis team split with Creston and Boone in triangular action on Thursday at Boone.
D-S edged Creston, 5-4, as the Monarchs won two of three doubles matches after the two teams split the six singles matches.
Boone then defeated Aaron Ratliff’s D-S squad by a 9-0 finish, as the Monarchs moved to 6-1 overall in duals on the year.
D-S played on Thursday with out its No. 1 (Colin Reis), No. 3 Adolfo Vargas and No. 5 (Isaac Leinen) singles players.
Reis was ill, while Vargas and Leinen both participated for the D-S track team at Carroll.
vs. Creston
The D-S boys improved to 6-0 in duals with their 5-4 win over Creston on Thursday.
Winning their three singles matches for D-S were Harrison Dahm at No. 1, Carson Seuntjens at No. 2 and Wyatt Johnson at No. 3.
Tied 3-3 after singles play, the Monarchs won two doubles matches for the win.
Picking up wins for D-S were the teams of Dahm and Seuntjens and Johnson and Braden Curnyn.
"Dahm picked up his first win playing in the number one position and won convincingly," Ratliff said.
"Seuntjens managed to stay just ahead of his opponent to pick up a pivotal 10-8 win. Johnson got out to a comfortable lead and managed to hold on for a 10-8 win," the Monarch boss remarked.
vs. Boone
Dahm had the closest singles match for D-S against Boone, as he lost 7-5, 6-4 to a past state singles qualifier in Ben Craven, according to Ratliff.
"Dahm showed that he’s got the stuff to hang with the best in the state," Ratliff said.
Complete results from Thursday are below.
D-S 5 Creston 4
Singles
No. 1 - Harrison Dahm (D-S) defeated James Kunze, 10-1; No. 2 - Carson Seuntjens (D-S) defeated Jeremy Rutz, 10-8; No. 3 - Wyatt Johnson (D-S) defeated Daniel Merritt, 10-8; No. 4 - Avery Fuller (C) defeated Braden Curnyn, 10-5; No. 5 - Nate Wells (C) defeated Connor MacGregor, 11-10 (7-2); No. 6 - Foster McCutchan (C) defeated Jimy Escalante, 10-1
Doubles
No. 1 - Dahm/Seuntjens (D-S) defeated Kunze/Merritt, 10-0; No. 2 - Curnyn/Johnson (D-S) defeated Rutz/Wells, 10-0; No. 3 - Fuller/McCutchan ((C) defeated Escalante/MacGregor, 10-2
Boone 9 D-S 0
Singles
No. 1 - Ben Craven (B) defeated Dahm, 7-5, 6-4; No. 2 - Joe Zehr (B) defeated Seuntjens, 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 - Marcus McParkland (B) defeated Johnson, 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 - Tate Sandvig (B) defeated Curnyn, 6-0, 6-0; No. 5 - Cody Overland (B) defeated MacGregor, 6-0, 6-0; No. 6 - Wylan Haberer (B) defeated Escalante, 6-0, 6-0