D-S boys split in tennis with Creston and Boone

Playing shorthanded without three regular varsity players, the Denison-Schleswig boys’ tennis team split with Creston and Boone in triangular action on Thursday at Boone.

D-S edged Creston, 5-4, as the Monarchs won two of three doubles matches after the two teams split the six singles matches.

Boone then defeated Aaron Ratliff’s D-S squad by a 9-0 finish, as the Monarchs moved to 6-1 overall in duals on the year.

D-S played on Thursday with out its No. 1 (Colin Reis), No. 3 Adolfo Vargas and No. 5 (Isaac Leinen) singles players.

Reis was ill, while Vargas and Leinen both participated for the D-S track team at Carroll.

vs. Creston

The D-S boys improved to 6-0 in duals with their 5-4 win over Creston on Thursday.

Winning their three singles matches for D-S were Harrison Dahm at No. 1, Carson Seuntjens at No. 2 and Wyatt Johnson at No. 3.