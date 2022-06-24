D-S boys split with St. Albert in Hawkeye 10 baseball

Denison-Schleswig and Council Bluffs St. Albert split a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball games on Tuesday night at Council Bluffs.

In game one, St. Albert scored all of its runs in the first two innings, as the Falcons picked up a 6-4 victory.

Then in game two, D-S got a solid pitching effort from Jaxon Wessel, as the Monarchs were able to scratch out a 7-4 triumph.

Game one

St. Albert wasted little time in setting the tone, as the Falcons scored two runs in the bottom of the first with four more runs crossing in the second for an early 6-0 lead.

St. Albert would hold on after that, as D-S got two runs back in the third to make it 6-2 and two more in the fifth to end the scoring.

D-S outhit St. Albert in the opener, 10-8.

Trey Brotherton went 3-for-3 with two doubles, one run batted in and one run scored to lead D-S.

Jaxon Wessel was 2-for-4 with one run.

Devin Fink went 2-for-4, while Wyatt Johnson was 1-for-3 with one run.

Jake Fink also went 1-for-4 with one run for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of nine runners on the bases.

St. Albert also left nine men on.

Brotherton started on the mound for D-S and threw five solid innings, allowing six runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and four walks.

Wyatt Randeris tossed one inning in relief, yielding just one hit with one walk.

“We had plenty of opportunities to score with guys at second and third or first and third with less than two outs and just couldn’t produce,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Travis Wessel.

“We just didn’t have a lot of quality at bats in certain situations, “ he added.

“Brotherton started slow on the mound, but then settled in and threw well after the first two innings. Randeris also threw well in relief.”

“We just couldn’t overcome falling behind 6-0 early like we did,” Wessel stated.

Game two

In game two, D-S netted four runs in the fourth inning to earn the advantage after the two teams were tied 1-1 after one inning of play.

St. Albert got two runs in the fifth to make it 5-3, but D-S came back with two runs in the top of the seventh to make it 7-3.

The Falcons managed one run in their final at bat to end the scoring and left the bases loaded, as a line drive was snagged by Monarch third baseman Hunter Emery for the third out.

St. Albert outhit D-S, 11-10, while the two teams combined to strand 21 runners on the bases, including 11 for the Monarchs.

Jaxon Wessel paced D-S at the plate by going 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Harrison Dahm was 2-for-4 with one RBI as well.

Devin Fink finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Brotherton was 1-for-5 with a double, one RBI and one run.

Ty Fink went 1-for-3 with one RBI, while Johnson wound up 1-for-2.

Wessel went the distance on the hill, as he allowed four runs on 11 hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

“Just like in game one, we had guys on base in a lot of innings, but we just didn’t get that big hit. We scored four runs in the fourth and that was the difference,” Wessel said.