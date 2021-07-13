D-S boys suffer 6-2 loss to Crusaders at Briar Cliff

Denison-Schleswig managed only two hits in a 6-2 nonconference baseball loss to Sioux City Heelan on Friday at Sioux City.

The contest between the Monarchs and Crusaders was played at Briar Cliff University’s diamond.

Heelan opened the scoring with four runs in the bottom of the first inning.

A single run in the third put Heelan up 5-0.

D-S then scored both of its runs in the top of thefourth to make it 5-2, but the host Crusaders then pushed across the game’s final run in the last of the fifth.

Jaxson Hildebrand had both hits for D-S, as he went 2-for-2 with a double, one run batted in and one run scored.

Trey Brotherton also scored the other run for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of six runners on the bases.

Heelan left five men on.