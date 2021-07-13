D-S boys suffer 6-2 loss to Crusaders at Briar Cliff

Denison-Schleswig managed only two hits in a 6-2 nonconference baseball loss to Sioux City Heelan on Friday at Sioux City.
The contest between the Monarchs and Crusaders was played at Briar Cliff University’s diamond.
Heelan opened the scoring with four runs in the bottom of the first inning.
A single run in the third put Heelan up 5-0.
D-S then scored both of its runs in the top of thefourth to make it 5-2, but the host Crusaders then pushed across the game’s final run in the last of the fifth.
Jaxson Hildebrand had both hits for D-S, as he went 2-for-2 with a double, one run batted in and one run scored.
Trey Brotherton also scored the other run for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of six runners on the bases.
Heelan left five men on.
"We had just the two hits, but we had opportunties to score. I think we had the bases loaded one time and didn’t score and then we had a leadoff batter reach third and didn’t score, so it’s not like we didn’t have our chances," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Travis Wessel.
"We just didn’t take advantage of when we did get guys on. Give Heelan credit, though, they’re a solid team this year and very athletic," he added.
Braiden Heiden opened on the hill for D-S and threw five innings. He allowed six runs on eight hits, struck out five and walked three.
Evan Turin tossed one inning in relief, yielding one hit with one strikeout to his credit.
"They (Heelan) hit Heiden in the first inning, but he settled down after that and pitched really well after that," Wessel remarked.
"We threw Turin for an inning to give him some work and he did a nice job as well," the Monarch boss noted.
JV results
Sioux City Heelan won the junior varsity game, 4-1.
With the game tied 1-1, Heelan scored three runs in the bottom of the third for the win.
Jake Fink had the lone hit for D-S, as he went 1-for-2 with the lone run as well for the Monarchs.
Harrison Dahm started on the mound for D-S and threw 60 pitches in three innings.