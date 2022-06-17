D-S boys suffer home loss in eight innings to Cyclones

The Denison-Schleswig baseball team lost a tough 8-4 Hawkeye 10 Conference decision in eight innings to Harlan on Tuesday night at Denison.

It was the fourth consecutive defeat for Travis Wessel’s D-S club, which fell to 3-8 in the conference and 5-12 overall.

Leading just 1-0 after three innings, Harlan pushed three runs across in the top of the fourth to make it 4-0.

D-S scored its initial run in the last of the sixth to make it 4-1.

After Harland didn’t score in the top of the seventh, the Monarchs forced extra innings after plating three runs in their half of the seventh to tie it at 4-4 apiece.

With one out, Wyatt Johnson came through with an infield hit. Jake Fink walked to put runners at first and second with one out.

Trey Brotherton then stepped up and delivered a shot off the fence in left-center for a double scoring Johnson and Fink to make it 4-3.

Brotherton stole third and then raced home on a wild pitch to tie it at 4-4 and eventually force extra innings.

Harlan then collected four hits and managed four runs in the top of the eighth.

Harlan stranded a total of 12 runners, but still outhit D-S by a 13-4 margin.

Harrison Dahm paced the Monarchs by going 2-for-2. Brotherton was 1-for-4 with his two-run double and run in the seventh.

Johnson also finished 1-for-3 with a run for the Monarchs, which left a total of seven men on the bases.

Brotherton started on the hill for D-S and went five and two-thirds before being relieved by Gavin Hipnar with the bases loaded and two outs.

Brotherton allowed four runs on eight hits, struck out three and walked two.

Hipnar went two and one-third, yielding four runs on five hits with three walks.

“The kids battled and competed. Again, our hits were spread out. We’re still looking to be able to string hits together to produce runs,” commented Wessel.

“We hit the ball hard, but always right at someone. We had several chances to score, as we had runners on first and second with less than two outs twice and runners on first and third with less than two outs in another inning. We just couldn’t get that big hit,” he added.