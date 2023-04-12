The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ golf team lost a tight 180-182 decision to Harlan on April 4 at the Majestic Hills Golf Course at Denison.
Jace Gubbels and Jonas Reynolds of Harlan finished one-two on the night, as Gubbels fired a 39 and Reynolds a 42 to take home medalist and runnerup medalist honors.
Easton Emery and Kole Towne each shot 43s to lead the D-S boys.
Landon Wulf added a 47. Aiden March went into the clubhouse with a 49. Malachi Esteves carded a 51 with Michael Collins adding a 57.
Harlan defeated the D-S junior varsity boys, 204-219.
Bradyn Schillerberg led D-S with a 51.
He was followed by Jett Paulsen (55), Brody Schneider (56), Huntur Johannsen (57), Gavin Bral (57) and Remington Lilliholm (58).