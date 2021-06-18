 Skip to main content
D-S boys sweep Clarinda in Hawkeye 10 doubleheader at Denison
D-S boys sweep Clarinda in Hawkeye 10 doubleheader at Denison

D-S boys vs. Clarinda 2021

One tight game and one blowout.

The Denison-Schleswig baseball team came away with a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader sweep of Clarinda on Monday night at Denison.

Down 6-4 going into the bottom of the seventh in game one, D-S pushed three runs across to rally for a 7-6 come-from-behind victory in the opener.

Then in game two, the Monarchs scored 11 consecutive runs en route to an 11-1 triumph in five innings, as Travis Wessel’s D-S club won for the third straight outing in going to 8-2 in H-10 play and 9-4 overall.

Game one

The first game was tight throughout, as Clarinda led 3-0 and 5-2 before D-S scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to pull to within 5-4.

Clarinda tallied a run in the top of the sixth to take a 6-4 lead.

The Monarchs then won it with three runs in the bottom of the seventh, as Jaxson Hildebrand delivered a one-out, walk-off single scoring Braiden Heiden from third with game-winning run.

D-S won despite being outhit 9-6.

Carter Wessel went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run. Heiden went 1-for-1 and scored the game-winner. Nathan

Gallup was 1-for-3 with one RBI.

Trey Brotherton finished 1-for-4 with three RBIs and Hildebrand was 1-for-4 with the big game-winning hit.

Evan Turin started on the hill for D-S and threw six and two-thirds innings. He gave up six runs on eight hits, struck out three and walked five.

Caden Fletcher relieved Turin and threw one-third of an inning to pick up the win after allowing no runs on one hit.

Both teams stranded a total of seven runners on the bases.

Game two

In the nightcap, Clarinda scored its lone run in the top of the first for an early 1-0 lead.

That would be it for the Cardinals, though, as the Monarchs plated two runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead for good at 2-1.

D-S then scored four runs in the second, two in the third, two in the fourth and one more in the fifth to end the game by the 10-run rule.

Hildebrand went 3-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored to lead.

Luke Wiebers was 2-for-2 with one RBI and two runs. Wessel went 1-for-2 with one RBI and two runs. Heiden was 1-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and one run.

Gallup finished 1-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and one run. Brotherton was 1-for-3 with a solo home run.

Parker Bekkerus also went 1-for-3 with one run for the Monarchs, which left four runners on the bases.

Clarinda stranded a total of five men.

Wessel started on the mound for D-S and threw all five innings for the win, as he allowed the one run on only five hits with five Ks and one walk.

