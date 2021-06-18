D-S boys sweep Clarinda in Hawkeye 10 doubleheader at Denison

Carter Wessel went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run. Heiden went 1-for-1 and scored the game-winner. Nathan

Gallup was 1-for-3 with one RBI.

Trey Brotherton finished 1-for-4 with three RBIs and Hildebrand was 1-for-4 with the big game-winning hit.

Evan Turin started on the hill for D-S and threw six and two-thirds innings. He gave up six runs on eight hits, struck out three and walked five.

Caden Fletcher relieved Turin and threw one-third of an inning to pick up the win after allowing no runs on one hit.

Both teams stranded a total of seven runners on the bases.

Game two

In the nightcap, Clarinda scored its lone run in the top of the first for an early 1-0 lead.

That would be it for the Cardinals, though, as the Monarchs plated two runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead for good at 2-1.