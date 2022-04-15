D-S boys sweep Heelan on tennis court

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ tennis team moved to 2-0 in duals on Monday with a 9-0 sweep of Sioux City Heelan at Sioux City.

According to Denison-Schleswig coach Aaron Ratliff, Heelan did not have its usual varsity lineup due to it being spring break.

“That made for a fairly easy match,” Ratliff remarked.

Singles winners for D-S were Colin Reis at number one, Carson Seuntjens at No. 2, Harrison Dahm at No. 3, Braden Curnyn at No. 4, Wyatt Johnson at No. 5 and Blaine Brodsky at No. 6.

Reis did face Heelan’s No. 1 varsity player and picked up an 8-1 win over his Crusader opponent.

“Their kid had a strong serve, but Reis had penetrating groundstrokes and strong serves of his own that were too much for him, however,” Ratliff stated.

Dahm/Reis, Johnson/Seuntjens and Brodsky/Curnyn all won in doubles play as well for the Monarchs.

Also, Brodsky and Brandon Launderville picked up a win in exhibition doubles action.

For Launderville, it was his first high school victory, according to Ratliff.

Results from Monday are below.

Singles

No. 1 - Colin Reis (D-S) defeated Jacob Liewer, 8-1; No. 2 - Carson Seuntjens (D-S) defeated Brady Schultz, 8-0; No. 3 - Harrison Dahm (D-S) defeated Hung Doan, 8-0; No. 4 - Braden Curnyn (D-S) defeated Joseph Olson, 8-0; No. 5 - Wyatt Johnson (D-S) defeated Teegan Reiners, 8-0; No. 6 - Blaine Brodsky (D-S) defeated Joseph Stanek, 8-2

Doubles