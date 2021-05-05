 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
D-S boys third at home golf triangular
0 comments

D-S boys third at home golf triangular

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
D-S boys golf at home

Bradyn Schillerberg of Denison-Schleswig hits the ball out of a bunker on Hole No. 16 in recent golf action at Denison. Photo by Todd Danner

Denison-Schleswig shot a team score of 191 to place third in a golf triangular on Thursday at the Majestic Hills Golf Course at Denison.

Kuemper Catholic took first place at 167. Lewis Central was second at 180.

Maverick Schwabe of Kuemper earned medalist honors with a 40.

Easton Emery of D-S was your runnerup medalist with a 41.

Parker Bekkerus shot a 42 for D-S.

He was followed by Reed Bowker (53), Colton Johannsen (55), Kole Towne (57), Bradyn Schillerberg (60) and Christian Schmadeke (63).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics