D-S boys third at home golf triangular

By Todd Danner
Denison-Schleswig shot a team score of 191 to place third in a golf triangular on Thursday at the Majestic Hills Golf Course at Denison.
Kuemper Catholic took first place at 167. Lewis Central was second at 180.
Maverick Schwabe of Kuemper earned medalist honors with a 40.
Easton Emery of D-S was your runnerup medalist with a 41.
Parker Bekkerus shot a 42 for D-S.
He was followed by Reed Bowker (53), Colton Johannsen (55), Kole Towne (57), Bradyn Schillerberg (60) and Christian Schmadeke (63).