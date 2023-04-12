The Denison-Schleswig boys’ track and field team claim three relay titles en route to placing third overall at the Denison-Schleswig Co-Ed on April 4 at Denison.

The Monarchs netted 127 points as a team, placing third out of six schools behind champion Woodbine (140) and second-place IKM-Manning (130).

Garret Plagge paced the D-S individuals, as the senior captured both the shot put and discus events with tosses of 42 feet, 10 inches and 126-4, respectively.

Plagge’s shot put effort was a personal-best toss.

Jake Fink also took gold in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:01.93.

D-S won the sprint medley, distance medley and 4x200 relays as well.

The sprint medley team of David Cardenas, Luke Wiebers, Anthony Arambula and Chandler Perrien took first in 1:40.15.

The distance medley group of Cardenas, Fink, Wiebers and Leo Flores circled the track in 3:44.73, while the 4x200 team of Cardenas, Wiebers, Arambula and Fink turned in a time of 1:36.30.

Picking up individual seconds were Camdyn Nemitz in the 110-meter high hurdles (17.91) and Ethan Perrien in the 400-meter dash (53.06).

The Monarchs’ 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams also took home second.

The 4x100 team of Brailyn Desy, Cardenas, Wiebers and Arambula ran 45.96, while the 4x400 team of Perrien, Aidan Herbert, Linkin Beeck and Flores finished in 3:48.53.

Flores placed third in the 800-meter run in 2:09.09.

The shuttle hurdle relay team of Nemitz, Brayden Adams, Francisco Escalante and John Parr took third in 1:16.48.

Individual fourths went to Desy in the 100-meter dash (12.23) and 200-meter dash (24.38).

The 4x800 relay team of Ryan Hennings, Edgar Ortiz, Diego Cid and Juan Diaz finished fourth in 10:43.89.

Placing fifth for the Monarchs were Ethan Olsen in the 3,200-meter run (11:50.06) and Adams in the 110 high hurdles (19.62).

Turning in sixth-place finishes were Joel Murillo in the shot put (36-6 1/2), Ortiz in the 800 (2:26.72) and Nemitz in the 400 hurdles (1:09.42).

“We had a really good night tonight. We had a lot of personal records tonight and also a couple of individuals/relays that made the top 10 list,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Willie Baughman.

“It was a great night to run and I was very pleased with how we gutted some events out,” he added.

“Ethan Perrien got on the top-10 list with a really gutsy 400 run. Other top-10 list events were Fink in the 400 hurdles, the 4x100, as well as the distance medley and 4x200 improving their top-10 finish.” Baughman remarked.

Final Team Standings

1. Woodbine 140; 2. IKM-Manning 130; 3. Denison-Schleswig 127; 4. Harlan 89; 5. Boyer Valley 57; 6. Tri-Center 40