D-S boys third in golf triangular at Harlan

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ golf team shot a 194 total on Thursday to place third in triangular action at the Harlan Country Club.

Treynor took first place at 174. Harlan was runnerup to the Cardinals at 190.

Treynor’s Ethan Konz took home medalist honors with a 36. Alex Bladt of Harlan was runnerup medalist with a 44.

Easton Emery paced the D-S boys with a 46.

Landon Wulf and Cody Schulte both shot 47s.