D-S boys third in golf triangular with BV and Harlan

The Denison-Schleswig boys hosted Boyer Valley and Harlan in a golf triangular on Friday at the Majestic Hills Golf Course at Denison.

BV and Harlan both shot team scores of 173, but the Bulldogs were declared the first-place team based on the fifth-score tiebreaker.

The D-S boys placed third at 178.

Harlan’s Jace Gubbels earned medalist honors with a 38, while BV’s Caden Neilsen was runnerup medalist with a 42.

Devin Melby carded a 42 for BV as well.

Other Bulldog scores were Evan Ten Eyck (44), Connor Kenkel (45), Adam Puck (46) and Ben Nichols (53).

Easton Emery shot a low score of 42 to pace the D-S boys.

Cody Schulte and Colton Johannsen each fired 45s.