D-S boys to 2-0 in bowling

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ bowling team earned a 2,575-2,076 victory over Tri-Center in action on Tuesday at Lucky Lanes at Denison.

The win moved Shelby Brawner’s D-S club to 2-0 in matches on the season.

Lucas Segebart paced the Monarchs with a 373 series after firing games of 200 and 173, respectively.

Josh Holm was next with a 358 series. He shot games of 161 and 197.

Christian Schmadeke shot games of 189 and 155 for a 344 series.

He was followed by Ethan Totten (197-137—334), Jake Fink (169-152—321) and Wyatt Randeris (182-138—320).

The D-S boys shot a two-games series of 1,730.

T-C did not field a junior varsity team, but the Monarch boys did bowl.

Hunter Pieper led D-S with a high series of 343 after shooting games of 172 and 171.

He was followed by Derek Scheuring (193-147—340), Haiden Fineran (157-177-334), Gavin Schmadeke (176-156—332), Bradyn Schillerberg (147-178—325) and Cristian Requeno (135-156—291).