 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

D-S boys to 2-0 in bowling

  • 0

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ bowling team earned a 2,575-2,076 victory over Tri-Center in action on Tuesday at Lucky Lanes at Denison.

The win moved Shelby Brawner’s D-S club to 2-0 in matches on the season.

Lucas Segebart paced the Monarchs with a 373 series after firing games of 200 and 173, respectively.

Josh Holm was next with a 358 series. He shot games of 161 and 197.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Christian Schmadeke shot games of 189 and 155 for a 344 series.

He was followed by Ethan Totten (197-137—334), Jake Fink (169-152—321) and Wyatt Randeris (182-138—320).

The D-S boys shot a two-games series of 1,730.

T-C did not field a junior varsity team, but the Monarch boys did bowl.

People are also reading…

Hunter Pieper led D-S with a high series of 343 after shooting games of 172 and 171.

He was followed by Derek Scheuring (193-147—340), Haiden Fineran (157-177-334), Gavin Schmadeke (176-156—332), Bradyn Schillerberg (147-178—325) and Cristian Requeno (135-156—291).

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two Hawkeye defenders enter portal

Two Hawkeye defenders enter portal

Two players who started on the defensive side of the ball for Iowa before dealing with injuries this season have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

D-S girls fall at Storm Lake

D-S girls fall at Storm Lake

Adam Mich’s Denison-Schleswig varsity girls’ basketball team shot just 21 percent from the floor in a 70-37 nonconference loss on Thursday nig…

Monarch boys top Falcons in bowling

Monarch boys top Falcons in bowling

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ bowling team picked up a 2,712-2,449 victory over Odebolt-Arthur/BC-IG on Thursday at Lucky Lanes at Denison.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The craziness of the 1930 World Cup

Recommended for you