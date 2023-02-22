The Denison-Schleswig boys concluded their basketball regular season on February 14, as the Monarchs earned a share of the Hawkeye 10 Conference championship with a 71-60 victory over Atlantic at Denison.

D-S will share the H-10 title with Harlan, as both the Monarchs and Cyclones finished 9-1 in the league.

D-S lost its conference opener to Kuemper Catholic back on December 3 at Denison before winning its final nine conference matchups, including a 75-51 triumph over Harlan on Dec. 9 at Denison.

The conference title for D-S is the first since the 2018-19 season.

Derek Fink’s D-S club wrapped up the regular season at 16-5 overall, as the Monarchs went into postseason play having won five of their final six games.

Atlantic led by two at 37-35 at halftime, but D-S then outscored the Trojans 36-23 in the second half, including 20-11 in the third quarter and 16-12 in the fourth for the win.

On the night, D-S was 3-of-9 from three-point range and 26-of-48 overall from the field for 54.2 percent.

The Monarchs drained 16-of-23 free throws.

Atlantic, on the other hand, was 6-of-18 from behind the three-point arc and 24-of-55 overall from the floor for 43.6 percent.

The Trojans attempted eight foul shots with six makes to their credit.

Three D-S boys reached double figures.

Lance Arkfeld led the way with 21 points, adding three rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Carson Seuntjens netted 15 points with four assists, three boards and one block.

Luke Wiebers recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards and was just one assist away from a triple-double with nine dishes to his credit.

Jaxon Wessel contributed eight points, five boards, two steals and one assist, while Gavin Hipnar had eight points, four boards and one block for the Monarchs, which held a 32-22 edge on the glass.

“Tonight, we took the home court for the last time this season with the conference championship on the line. We knew that Atlantic would play much better than the first time we played them and they really came out on fire in the first half,” commented Fink.

“But in the second half, we regrouped defensively and really locked them down and outscored them 36-23, as we continued to do much better scoring in transition and turning Atlantic over in the half court,” he added.

“Conference champs with sweeps of Atlantic, Harlan and Glenwood.”

“We had a great regular season,” Fink remarked.

Atlantic’s Colton Rasmussen led all scorers in the game with 26 points.

Carter Pellett added 15 for the Trojans.

“We knew that Rasmussen had the capability to be one of the more tougher guards in our league and he proved it tonight. Additonally, Pellett also hit some big shots for them as well,” Fink said.

JV results

Atlantic won the junior varsity game, 50-38.

Gage Head led D-S with 14 points, while Cody Schulte added 11 points for the Monarchs, which trailed 22-18 at halftime.

Freshmen results

D-S defeated the Atlantic freshmen, 50-45.

Linkin Beeck led D-S with 15 points. Roman Bygness and Santiago Lopez each netted 10.