D-S boys watch season with substate loss at Creston

The Denison-Schleswig boys concluded their 2022 baseball season on Friday night with a tough 5-4 loss to Creston in a Class 3A, Substate 8 quarterfinal game at Creston.

The one-run setback ended the Monarchs’ year at 10-21 overall under head coach Travis Wessel.

Creston improved to 14-15 overall and took on top-ranked Lewis Central in a Substate 8 semifinal game on Monday night at Council Bluffs.

Creston outhit D-S by a 9-5 margin.

D-S opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the first inning, but Creston came right back with two in its first at bat to tie it at 2-2.

Creston tallied two runs in the last of the third to take a 4-2 lead. It stayed that way until D-S plated two runs in the top of the fifth to tie at 4-4.

Creston then won the game in the bottom of the seventh with a basesloaded single.

“It was a heck of a game and one that went back and forth throughout,” commented Wessel, whose team just eight day prior lost a Hawkeye 10 Conference doubleheader at Creston.

“It was an intense game as well. We got out to an early lead and they responded. They went up 4-2 and we battled back to tie it at 4-4. They were able to get a couple of guys on in the seventh on bloop singles and then got a hard single to win it with the bases loaded,” he added.

The game also had a 25-minute delay when D-S second baseman Ty Fink was injured on a slide to the base by a Creston player on a first-and-third situation.

The Creston player was eventually ejected for malicious contact. Fink was able to stay in the game and continue to play, according to Wessel.

Jaxon Wessel paced all Monarch batters by going 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Trey Brotherton went 1-for-3 with one run.

Harrison Dahm finished 1-for-1 with two runs batted in, while Devin Fink was 1-for-3 at the plate for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of five runners on the bases.

Creston left 11 men on the bases.

Hunter Emery started on the mound for D-S.

He went five and two-thirds, allowing four runs on six hits with six strikeouts and four walks before being being relieved after throwing 106 pitches.

Brotherton then took the hill and went one-third of an inning. He yielded one run on three hits.

“Emery threw well for us. I took him out in the fifth because of the pitch count. Brotherton then threw well in relief for us,” Wessel remarked.

“It was definitely an up-and-down year. I know it didn’t go the way anyone wanted it to, but it could have been totally different if we make plays here and there and have more quality at bats with guys in scoring position,” Wessel said.

“I know we could have been close to .500 for sure,” noted Wessel, who had to say goodbye to four seniors in Emery, Brotherton, Dahm and Devin Fink.

“All four of those guys will be tough to replace,” Wessel said. “It’s a tough group to lose. They played with a lot of heart and determination and were great role models for our younger guys.”