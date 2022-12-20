D-S boys win big at Clarinda

Denison-Schleswig used a strong second quarter on Friday night, as the Monarch boys picked up a 64-52 Hawkeye 10 Conference basketball victory at Clarinda.

The 12-point win was the third consecutive triumph for Derek Fink’s D-S club, which moved to 3-1 in Hawkeye 10 play and 4-1 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) league contest with Red Oak at Denison.

Up five at 15-10 after one quarter, D-S outscored Clarinda 24-11 in the second en route to a 39-21 lead at halftime.

The Monarchs then led 56-37 going into final eight minutes of play.

For the game, D-S was 7-of-20 from three-point range and 25-of-59 overall from the field for 42.4 percent.

The Monarchs converted 7-of-11 free throws in the win.

Clarinda, on the other hand, was 5-of-19 from behind the three-point arc and 19-of-51 overall from the field for 37.3 percent.

The Cardinals drained 9-of-12 foul shots on the night.

Carson Seuntjens paced the Monarchs with 21 points, hitting 4-of-7 three-point attempts, while finishing with four rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Luke Wiebers added 13 points, eight assists, five steals and four boards.

Jake Fink had nine points, four boards, two assists and two steals.

Gavin Hipnar also had nine points, four boards, one steal and one block.

Lance Arkfeld tossed in six points with nine boards and three assists, while Ricardo Casillas wound up with six points and one steal for the Monarchs, which held a 37-26 edge on the glass.

The two teams combined for 25 turnovers, as D-S had 12 and Clarinda 13.

“After a seven-day layoff and a two-hour bus ride, I was really worried how we would come out of the gate tonight,” commented Fink.

“But on the back of a really good second quarter, we were able to get a sizeable lead going into half and really controlled that in the second half before getting all of our guys some action in the fourth quarter,” he added.

“I was really happy with how we competed on the inside and on the boards tonight. The ability to pose an inside presence against a really good team with length allowed us to get some good looks and some driving lanes in that first half to gain control of the game.”

“I thought our defense was really good in the first half, holding a good team to only 21 points,” Fink remarked.

“In the second half, we weren’t quite as crisp and that is something we need to clean up as we get Red Oak at home before we go into break,” the Monarch boss stated.

JV results

D-S won the junior varsity game, 46-26.

Nash Langenfeld led D-S with 16 points.

Kole Towne added 11 points. Easton Emery had eight points. Chandler Perrien tossed in five points.

Benny Matthews, Cody Schulte and Gage Head all had two points for the Monarchs, which led 30-8 at halftime.

Freshmen results Clarinda defeated the D-S freshmen boys, 55-45.

Blaine Grady led D-S with 13 points.

Sawyer Sonnichsen added six points. Owen Galvin and Santiago Lopez each had four points for the Monarchs, which trailed 31-21 at halftime.