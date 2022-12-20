D-S boys wrestle sixth at Carroll Invite

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ wrestling team netted 99 points en route to placing sixth at the Carroll Invitational on Saturday at Carroll High School.

Carroll High claimed the team championship with 228.5 points. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln was runnerup to the Tigers with 150 points.

Leading the way for the Monarchs was Jaxson Hildebrand won won all three of his matches by pins at 220 pounds to claim the individual title.

Joel Murillo at 182 went 2-1 to take home second place.

Third-place efforts went to Jordan Von Tersch at 195 (1-1) and Garret Plagge at heavyweight (2-1).

Jayden Vang at 113 went 1-2 in his matches for fourth place.

And, placing sixth for the Monarchs were Juan Rafael at 106 (1-2), Jayden Bradley at 120 (0-3), James Lemon at 145 (0-3) and Christ Vera Nieto at 160 (0-3).

Not placing for the Monarchs were Jackson Graeve at 126 (0-2) and Angelo Perez at 138 (0-2).

“The Monarch wrestlers put out a valiant effort this weekend in Carroll, as we were able to capture sixth place with 99 points and finish just one point from tying for fifth,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

“Murillo, Von Tersch, Hildebrand and Plagge all had great days,” he added.

“Murillo was able to make his first finals on the varsity side of action. I’m proud of how hard he continues to push himself in practices and meets.”

“Von Tersch is an undersized 195 pounder. He continues to impress me this year with how much he has grown. He is really starting to come into his own as a wrestler,” Bradley remarked.

“Hildebrand continues to dominate. He is on the verge of breaking the all-time school win record.

“He is a mere six wins away from tying the record,” Bradley stated.

“Plagge continues to push himself,” the Monarch boss noted.

Complete results are below.

106 Juan Rafael 6th Round 1 LBF (3:15) vs Dreylen Schweitzer (Carroll); Round 2 WBF (:41) vs Keton Wittrock (MNW); Round 3 LBF (1:17) vs Caleb Hoffman (Kuemper)

113 Jayden Vang 4th Round 1 LBF(1:07) vs Aidan Watts (CBAL); Round 2 WBF (2:37) vs Thomas Knobbe (St. Edmond); Round 3 Lost 4-6 vs Carson Tedrow (Carroll)

120 Jayden Bradley 6th

Round 1 LBF (2:36) vs Owen Scott (Westwood); Round 2 LB Tech Fall 2-17 vs Ronnie Orres (St. Edmond; Round 3 LBF (1:02) vs Ryler Ziegmann (Carroll)

126 Jackson Graeve DNP

Round 1 LBF (4:54) vs Jeremiah Berg (Westwood); Round 2 Lost 6-11 vs Tristan Becker (CAM)

138 Angelo Perez DNP

Round 1 Lost 3-7 vs Evan Lang (CBAL); Round 2 LBF (2:47) vs Brayden Chester (CAM)

145 James Lemon 6th

Round 1 LBF (3:52) vs Verde Klocke (Pocahontas); Round 2 LBF (1:04) vs Parker Herzog (CBAL); Round 3 LBF (1:59) vs Frank Lewis (Westwood)

152 Izak Argotsinger 6th

Round 1 LBF (:38) vs Tom Heilman (Westwood); Round 2 LB Tech Fall 10-25 vs Nano Guillen (St. Edmond)

160 Christ Vera Nieto 6th

Round 1 LBF (1:50) vs Brian South (CAM); Round 2 LBF (:30) vs Nolan Simons (Kuemper); Round 3 LBF (1:46) vs Cody Nichols (Kuemper)

182 Joel Murillo 2nd

Round 1 Won 15-6 vs Bryce Wiskus (Kuemper); Round 2 WBF (5:04) vs Cooper Harman (MNW); Round 3 Lost 1-10 vs Deontez Williams (Pocahontas)

195 Jordan Von Tersch 3rd

Round 1 LBF (2:31) vs Jackson Dewald (Westwood); Round 2 WBF (1:12) vs Taidyn Peterson (Carroll)

220 Jaxson Hildebrand 1st

Round 1 WBF (1:57) vs Jeep Clark (Carroll); Round 2 WBF (:52) vs Dayne Hunter (Westwood); Round 3 WBF (1:27) vs Warren Summers (CBAL)

285 Garret Plagge 3rd

Round 1 Lost 4-8 vs Colton Weiland (Carroll); Round 2 WBF (1:03) vs Hayden Vonnahme (Kuemper); Round 3 WBF (1:09) vs. Leon Cook (MNW)