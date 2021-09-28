D-S cross country teams compete at Harlan Invitational

The Denison-Schleswig cross country teams were in action at the Harlan Invitational on Saturday.

On the girls’ side, D-S tallied 200 points to place seventh in the final team standings.

Harlan claimed the team title for the girls with 51 points. Glenwood was second to the Rams with 62 points.

On the boys’ side, D-S placed 12th overall with 289 team points.

Glenwood took home the team championship with 64 points. Lewis Central was second to the Rams with 101 points.

"The Harlan meet is extremely competitive. Our runners handled themselves very well throughout the races," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

Girls’ results

D-S freshman Lola Mendlik continued her strong season on Saturday, placing second overall out of 93 runners in a time of 19 minutes, 56.46 seconds.

Harlan freshman Lindsey Sonderman won the individual title in 19:21.65.