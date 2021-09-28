D-S cross country teams compete at Harlan Invitational

The Denison-Schleswig cross country teams were in action at the Harlan Invitational on Saturday.
On the girls’ side, D-S tallied 200 points to place seventh in the final team standings.
Harlan claimed the team title for the girls with 51 points. Glenwood was second to the Rams with 62 points.
On the boys’ side, D-S placed 12th overall with 289 team points.
Glenwood took home the team championship with 64 points. Lewis Central was second to the Rams with 101 points.
"The Harlan meet is extremely competitive. Our runners handled themselves very well throughout the races," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.
Girls’ results
D-S freshman Lola Mendlik continued her strong season on Saturday, placing second overall out of 93 runners in a time of 19 minutes, 56.46 seconds.
Harlan freshman Lindsey Sonderman won the individual title in 19:21.65.
Claire Miller ran 35th for D-S in 23:20.02.
Emily Bahnsen finished 45th in 23:45.81.
She was followed by Juliana Barajas (58th, 24:30.02), Lauren Bowker (68th, 25:07.84), Abby Gutierrez (70th, 25:10.90) and Jazmine Iglesias (80th, 26:55.46).
Boys’ results
The D-S boys on Saturday were led by Ricky Ledesma, who placed 32nd overall out of 99 athletes in 18:50.18.
Winning the individual title was Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn in 16:20.38.
Ethan Perrien finished 40th for D-S in a clocking of 19:12.75.
He was followed by Ethan Olsen (70th, 20:14.31), Yohannes Brihane (72nd, 20:16.47), Brian Ibarra (81st, 20:51.02), Kaiden Krajicek (87th, 21:31.72) and Jason Castillo (94th, 22:36.88).
Other D-S results:
Middle School Boys
3. Ivan Ledesma, 12:10.00; 8. Kevin Sanchez, 12:43.00; 12. Victor Menendez, 12:56; 15. Miguel Hernandez, 13:23; 25. Anselmo Hernandez, 14:03; 59. Osvan Diaz, 16:04; 65. Wilson Riphin, 16:43; 66. Enrique Santos-Saucedo, 16:48
Middle School Girls
12. Ali Ullrich, 13:49; 16. Charlotte Schrum, 13:57; 77. Angie Rivera, 19:24; 82. Isadorra Gutierrez, 20:44
Final Team Standings
Varsity Girls
1. Harlan 51; 2. Glenwood 62; 3. Clarinda 72; 4. Atlantic 118; 5. Omaha South 126; 6. C.B. St. Albert 133; 7. Denison-Schleswig 200; 8. Creston 205; 9. C.B. Abraham Lincoln 274; 10. Treynor 293; 11. C.B. Thomas Jefferson 314; 12. Lewis Central 316; 13. AHST/Walnut 319; 14. Red Oak 321
Varsity Boys
1. Glenwood 64; 2. Lewis Central 101; 3. Clarinda 129; 4. Omaha South 132; 5. Atlantic 134; 6. C.B. St. Albert 155; 7. Bryan High School 180; 8. Harlan 202; 9. C.B. Abraham Lincoln 231; 10. Red Oak 255; 11. C.B. Thomas Jefferson 282; 12. Denison-Schleswig 289; 13. Treynor 311; 14. Riverside 333; 15. Creston 361