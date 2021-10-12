D-S cross country teams compete at tough Atlantic Invitational

Facing quality competition, the Denison-Schleswig boys ran ninth and girls 10th in their respective divisions at the Atlantic Cross Country Invitational on Thursday.
The D-S boys tallied 230 team points in all.
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn claimed the boys’ team title with 68 points. Earlham was second to the Tigers with 92 points.
On the girls’ side, D-S netted 258 points on the day.
Harlan was your team champion for the girls with 52 points. Glenwood was runnerup to the Cyclones with 75 points.
"Atlantic always proves to be a tough course with some stiff competition as well. We had the opportunity to run with most of the Hawkeye 10 teams prior to our conference meet on Thursday at Glenwood," commented Denison-Schleswig assistant coach Nate Pardun.
Boys’ results
Leo Flores continued his fine season for D-S, pacing the Monarchs by placing fifth overall out of 117 runners in 17 minutes, 28.20 seconds.
Earlham had the top two runners with Jayden Dickson first in 16:31.60 and Dominic Braet second in 16:45.30.
Ricky Ledesma ran 31st for D-S in 18:52.80.
He was followed by Ethan Perrien (36th, 19:04.60), Yohannes Brihane (81st, 20:21.50), Ethan Olsen (83rd, 20:26.30), Esteban Castellanos (91st, 21:02.20) and Kaiden Krajicek (110th, 22:28.50).
Girls’ results
The D-S girls on Thursday were led by freshman Lola Mendlik, who placed fifth overall out of 102 competitors in 20:18.40.
Harlan freshman won the individual title in 19:42.40.
Claire Miller ran 48th for D-S in 23:35.30.
Emily Bahnsen finished 54th in 23:47.00.
She was followed by Juliana Barajas (85th, 25:22.20), Abby Gutierrez (92nd, 26:29.30) and Jazmine Iglesias (95th, 27:55.40).
Other D-S results:
Junior Varsity Boys
32. Brian Ibarra, 20:59.00; 68. Jason Castillo, 22:40.20; 74. James Garcia, 22:47.80
Middle School Boys
4. Kevin Sanchez, 12:01.00; 13. Victor Menendez, 12:46.00; 19. Miguel Hernandez, 13:14.00; 47. Anselmo Marquez, 14:47.00; 82. Osvan Diaz, 16:21.00; 79. Enrique Santos-Saucedo, 16:13.00; 100. Elisha Moran, 17:48.00
Middle School Girls
11. Ali Ullrich, 14:06.00; 12. Charlotte Schrum, 14:10.00; 67. Andrea Flores, 17:29.00; 97. Angie Rivera, 19:55.00
Final Team Standings
Varsity Boys
1. ADM 68; 2. Earlham 92; 3. Winterset 98; 4. Atlantic 136; 5. Clarinda 157; 6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 161; 7. Shenandoah 186; 8. Glenwood 221; 9. Denison-Schleswig 230; 10. C.B. Abraham Lincoln 255; 11. Nodaway Valley 294; 12. Red Oak 294; 13. C.B. Thomas Jefferson 340; 14. Tri-Center 371; 15. Riverside 381; 16. Harlan 417
Varsity Boys
1. Harlan 52; 2. Glenwood 75; 3. Clarinda 98; 4. Winterset 122; 5. ADM 124; 6. Atlantic 138; 7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 154; 8. Tri-Center 205; 9. Creston 229; 10. Denison-Schleswig 258; 11. C.B. Abraham Lincoln 287; 12. Nodaway Valley 341; 13. Red Oak 344; 14. C.B. Thomas Jefferson 350