D-S cross country teams compete at tough Atlantic Invitational

Facing quality competition, the Denison-Schleswig boys ran ninth and girls 10th in their respective divisions at the Atlantic Cross Country Invitational on Thursday.

The D-S boys tallied 230 team points in all.

Adel-DeSoto-Minburn claimed the boys’ team title with 68 points. Earlham was second to the Tigers with 92 points.

On the girls’ side, D-S netted 258 points on the day.

Harlan was your team champion for the girls with 52 points. Glenwood was runnerup to the Cyclones with 75 points.

"Atlantic always proves to be a tough course with some stiff competition as well. We had the opportunity to run with most of the Hawkeye 10 teams prior to our conference meet on Thursday at Glenwood," commented Denison-Schleswig assistant coach Nate Pardun.

Boys’ results

Leo Flores continued his fine season for D-S, pacing the Monarchs by placing fifth overall out of 117 runners in 17 minutes, 28.20 seconds.