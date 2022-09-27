D-S cross country teams in action at Harlan Invitational

The Denison-Schleswig girls took home fifth place and boys wound up 10th in their respective divisions at the Harlan Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.

On the girls’ side, D-S tallied 143 points for fifth place. Glenwood was your team champion with 70 points.

On the boys’ side, D-S netted 215 points for 10th in the final team standings.

Glenwood also won the boys’ team title with 50 points.

“The Harlan meet is an extremely tough meet, as there were a ton of Hawkeye 10 teams. The kids knew going in that the competition was going to be tough,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

“All of the girls did a great job today. They pushed themselves out of their comfort zone and competed as a team,” he added.

“We were missing some boys today, but that didn’t stop our runners from stepping up to the challenge,” Bradley remarked.

Varsity girls

The D-S girls were once again led by Lola Mendlik, who placed fifth overall out of 99 runners in a time of 19 minutes, 59.50 seconds.

Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman captured the individual title in 19:03.40.

Charlotte Schrum ran 30th for D-S in 22:07.30.

She was followed by Ana Vazquez (34th, 22:21.98), Alexa Tremblay (39th, 22:38.24), Claire Miller (47th, 23:16.04), Emily Bahnsen (55th, 23:46.05) and Lauren Bowker (71st, 24:36.78).

Varsity boys

The D-S varsity boys on Saturday were led by Leo Flores, who ran 13th overall out of 97 competitors in 17:21.10.

Winning the individual title was Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn in 15:55.31.

Ethan Perrien took home 25th for the Monarchs in 18:00.17.

He was followed by Ivan Ledesma (45th, 18:40.45), Brody Skarin (59th, 19:15.48) and Brian Ibarra (78th, 19:56.82).

Other D-S results:

Junior Varsity Girls

10. Nadia Medina, 25:40.52; 16. Jazmine Iglesias, 26:02.13; 21. Andrea Flores, 26:29.99; 22. Abigail Gutierrez, 26:38.79; 26. Adrianna Lupian, 27:29.72; 30. Christell Salazar, 27:57.71

Junior Varsity Boys

46. Juan Diaz, 21;18.50; 62. Ethan Olsen, 22:18.11; 75. Adrian Velasquez, 23:29.30

Middle School Girls

15. Ali Ullrich, 14:01.77; 21. Jenna Meadows, 14:42.34

Middle School Boys

3. Raul Salas, 12:56.39; 7. Givoany Gomez, 13:05.98; 8. Anthony Valtierra, 13:12.54; 27. Enrique Santos-Saucedo, 14:01.83; 41. Edward Ibarra, 14:41.07; 71. Luis Herrera, 17:24.13

Final Team Standings

Varsity Girls

1. Glenwood 70; 2. Harlan 79; 3. Atlantic 127; 4. Omaha South 139; 5. Denison-Schleswig 143; 6. Clarinda 175; 7. Treynor 188; 8. C.B. Abraham Lincoln 196; 9. Lewis Central 204; 10. Oakland Riverside 204; 11. AHST/Walnut 214; 12. Kuemper Catholic 266; 13. C.B. Thomas Jefferson 341; 14. Red Oak 420

Varsity Boys

1. Glenwood 50; 2. Lewis Central 97; 3. Omaha South 137; 4. C.B. St. Albert 153; 5. Kuemper