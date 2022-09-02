D-S cross country teams open season at Lo-Ma Invite

The Denison-Schleswig boys ran second and girls third in their respective races at the Logan-Magnolia Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday.

The first competition of the 2022 season for the Monarchs took place at the Logan-Missouri Valley Golf Course.

The D-S boys were just edged for the team title by IKM-Manning, as the Monarchs tallied 65 points to the Wolves’ first-place tally of 61.

Atlantic was third in a tight team race with 67 points.

On the girls’ side, D-S netted 85 points for third behind champion Logan-Magnolia (31) and second-place Atlantic (52).

Boys’ results

Leading the way for the D-S boys was sophomore Richard Gonzalez, who placed third overall out of 107 athletes in 15 minutes, 40.44 seconds.

Council Bluffs St. Albert senior Colin Lillie and Boyer Valley senior Patrick Heffernan ran first and second, respectively, in times of 14:52.70 and 14:59.26.

D-S had three other boys among the top 20 finishers.

Senior Leo Flores ran fifth overall in 16:12.85.

Freshman Ivan Ledesma ran 17th in 17:19.13, while senior Ethan Perrien finished 20th in 17:25.25.

He was followed by sophomore Ethan Olsen (26th, 17:52.37), senior Brian Ibarra (36th, 18:10.40), senior Chris Campos (44th, 18:41.70), freshman Carlos Zamago (62nd, 20:08.99), junior Juan Diaz (70th, 20:50.34) and Brody Skarin (92nd, 23:54.52).

“The boys were able to pack up and that mentally was able to get the boys second place,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

“We just edged Atlantic and they will continue to be right there with us all season,” he added.

Girls’ results

Sophomore Lola Mendlik started out her second season of varsity competition where she left off a year ago, as she led the Monarchs with a third-place overall finish out of 72 athletes in 18:55.54.

Atlantic senior Ava Rush took first place in 18:06.86, while Logan-Magnolia sophomore Madison Sporrer ran second in 18:19.86.

Sophomore Ana Vazquez and freshman Charlotte Schrum ran 22nd and 23rd, respectively, for D-S in times of 21:11.45 and 21:15.56.

Senior Claire Miller finished 27th in 21:38.76.

She was followed by sophomore Alexa Tremblay (32nd, 22:05.30), senior Lauren Bowker (38th, 22:33.04), freshman Nadia Medina (41st, 22:41.66), sophomore Emily Bahnsen (43rd, 22:58.65), junior Abby Gutierrez (54th, 24:42.92), freshman Andrea Flores (55th, 24:47.39), senior Jazmine Iglesias (56th, 24:51.74), junior Christell Salazar (59th, 26:49.99), junior Adrianna Lupina (62nd, 27:53.79), sophomore Ashley Perez (66th, 31:15.29) and junior Jessica Cabrera (72nd, 39:17.27).

“The girls had a phenomenal race . We were led by Mendlik with Vaquez and Schrum next up. Then we had a big pack of girls pushing each other,” Bradley said.

“The girls ran well together and have made huge strides from last year. Our third-place finish was our best finish in several years,” the Monarch boss stated.

Other D-S results from Tuesday are below.

Middle School Boys

10. Enrique Santos-Saucedo, 10:28.73; 17. Giovany Gomez, 10:57.89; 18. Raul Salas, 10:58.51; 34. Edwin Ibarra, 11:45.42; 41. Jaime Hernandez, 12:58.62

Middle School Girls

6. Ali Ullrich, 11:05.89; 17. Jenna Meadows, 12:34.16; 29. Clarissa Santos, 15:00.73

Final Team Standings

Varsity Boys

1. IKM-Manning 61; 2. Denison-Schleswig 65; 3. Atlantic 67; 4. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U 75; 5. C.B. St. Albert 102; 6. Tri-Center 168; 7. Missouri Valley 195; 8. Logan-Magnolia 238; 9. Heartland Christian 239; 10. Underwood 250

Varsity Girls