D-S freshmen boys handle Creston

The Denison-Schleswig freshmen boys rolled to a 66-19 victory over Creston in basketball action on Monday night at Denison.

Edgar Ortiz drained four, three-point baskets for 12 points to lead D-S.

Camdyn Nemitz added 10 points. Sawyer Sonnichsen contributed nine points. Blaine Grady was next with eight points.

Linkin Beeck also had six points, while Owen Galvin and Santiago Lopez each had three points for the Monarchs, which led 48-9 at halftime.

Alex Segoviano and Javin Baker each had three points for D-S.

John Parr and Angel Alvarado each netted two points, while Blaze Palmer finished with one point.