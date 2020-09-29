D-S girls 10th, boys run 11th at Harlan Invite

The Denison-Schleswig cross country teams were in action on Saturday at the Harlan Invitational.

On the girls’ side, D-S netted 209 points to finish 10th in the final team standings.

Glenwood captured the girls’ team title with 48 points. Harlan was a close second with 53 points.

On the boys’ side, D-S garnered 295 points as a team to place 11th overall.

Atlantic was your team champion with 69 points, while Lewis Central ran second to the Trojans with 73 points.

"The Harlan meet is always a tough meet. There are several teams that have solid one-through-five runners. We knew that going into the meet," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

Varsity girls

The D-S girls on Saturday were led by Claire Miller, who placed 15th overall out of 79 runners.

Miller’s time, though, was not available.