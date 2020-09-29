D-S girls 10th, boys run 11th at Harlan Invite

The Denison-Schleswig cross country teams were in action on Saturday at the Harlan Invitational.
On the girls’ side, D-S netted 209 points to finish 10th in the final team standings.
Glenwood captured the girls’ team title with 48 points. Harlan was a close second with 53 points.
On the boys’ side, D-S garnered 295 points as a team to place 11th overall.
Atlantic was your team champion with 69 points, while Lewis Central ran second to the Trojans with 73 points.
"The Harlan meet is always a tough meet. There are several teams that have solid one-through-five runners. We knew that going into the meet," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.
Varsity girls
The D-S girls on Saturday were led by Claire Miller, who placed 15th overall out of 79 runners.
Miller’s time, though, was not available.
Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge won the individual title in 20 minutes, 01.93 seconds.
Bella Araujo ran 42nd for D-S in 24:12.87.
She was followed by Elizabeth Cary (49th, 24:41.28), Jazmine Iglesias (68th, 26:30.28), Juliana Barajas (73rd, 27:26.62) and Lauren Bowker (76th, 28:15.15).
"The girls pushed hard and each girl had great finishes," Bradley remarked.
Varsity boys
Ricky Ledesma had the top finish for D-S on Saturday, as he placed 41st out of 95 athletes in 19:18.37.
Craig Alan Becker of Atlantic took home the individual title in 16:20.90.
Ethan Perrien ran
51st for the Monarchs in 19:48.46.
Adolfo Vargas ran 65th in 20:11.12.
He was followed by Esteban Castellanos (69th, 20:31.52), Chris Campos (73rd, 20:56.99), Brian Ibarra (81st, 21:41.27) and Bradyn Schillerberg (82nd, 21:42.40).
"The boys packed up throughout the race and pushed each other," Bradley said.
JV boys
Four boys ran for the D-S junior varsity squad on Saturday.
Kaiden Krajicek led D-S by placing 59th overall out of 109 runners in 22:02.91.
Reed Bowker ran 71st in 22:48.62. Chris Ochoa was 97th in 24:50.28 and Tanner Gotto finished 107th in 29:30.99.
Middle School girls
Lola Mendlik continued her fine season on Saturday, as she picked up her third individual title of the fall campaign.
Mendlik crossed the finish line in 22.22.00, bettering the field of 89 runners.
Charlotte Schrum ran 13th in 24:02.88. Emily Bahnsen finished 25th in 24:50.19 and Janet Castillo wound up 63rd in 27:41.97.
Middle School Boys
Yohannes Brihane led D-S on Saturday by placing 11th overall out of 83 competitors in 13:13.32.
Ethan Olsen ran 20th in 14:03.00.
Final Team Standings
Varsity Girls
1. Glenwood 48; 2. Harlan 53; 3. Atlantic 74; 4. Tri-Center 143; 5. C.B. Abraham Lincoln 157; 6. Treynor 162; 7. Lewis Central 181; 8. Red Oak 184; 9. C.B. Thomas Jefferson 197; 10. Denison-Schleswig 258
Varsity Boys
1. Atlantic 69; 2. Lewis Central 73; 3. C.B. Thomas Jefferson 90; 4. Glenwood 96; 5. Harlan 135; 6. Clarinda 191; 7. C.B. St. Albert 232; 8. Treynor 240; 9. C.B. Abraham Lincoln 244; 10. Red Oak 250; 11. Denison-Schleswig 295; 12. Oakland Riverside 295; 13. Tri-Center 299; 14. Underwood 337