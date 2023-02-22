The Denison-Schleswig girls punched their ticket to the state bowling tournament for the second year in a row on February 13, as the Monarchs took second place in a Class 2A state-qualifying meet Cardinal Lanes at Newton.

D-S finished with a team score of 2,352, while Newton captured first place at 2,431.

Both Newton and D-S competed in the Class 2A portion of the state tournament on February 21 at Cadillac Lanes at Waterloo.

At the state-qualifier, teams bowled 15 baker games with the top two teams advancing to the state tournament.

Also, individuals at the state-qualifier bowled three games with the top eight finishers advancing to state competition that took place on February 22 at Maple Lanes at Waterloo.

Brianna Musgrave led the D-S girls with a 473 series after games of 136,176 and 161, respectively.

Brittany Musgrave shot games of 114, 188 and 169 for a 471 series.

Both Brianna Musgrave (fourth) and Brittany Musgrave (fifth) qualified for the state tournament as individuals.

Claire Miller carded a 460 series at Newton with games of 168, 144 and 148.

She was followed by Leigha Brungardt (183-126, 148--457), Nevaeh Brandt (168, 1257-131--456) and Alexis Hartwig (129-133-152--414).

Brianna Musgrave, Brittany Musgrave, Miller and Brandt all were members of the last year’s fourth-place team in Class 2A.

Final Team Standings

1. Newton 2,431; 2. Denison-Schleswig 2,352; 3. Bondurant-Farrar 2,121; 4. Norwalk 2,059; 5. West Des Moines Dowling 1,915; 6. Creston 1,820; 7. Urbandale 1,804; 8. Des Moines Hoover 1,467