The Denison-Schleswig girls’ track and field team not only battled the wind, but an extremely tough field of talent at the 2023 Tri-Center Invitational on April 13 at Neola.

Carroll High claimed the team championship with 112 points. Council Bluffs St. Albert was second to the Tigers with 105 points.

Two individuals took first place for D-S.

Lola Mendlik won the 3,000-meter run in 11 minutes, 56.02 seconds, while Avery Bock took gold in the long jump with an outstanding effort of 16 feet, 8 1/2 inches.

Bock’s effort in the long jump is the fifth-best in school history, according to Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

The Moanrchs’ shuttle hurdle relay team of Kamden Bruhn, Bock, Kaitlyn Bruhn and Claire Miller also took first place in 1:13.38.

Individual seconds went to Sara Mun in the high jump (4-10), Mendlik in the 800-meter run (2:38.01) and Miller in the 100-meter hurdles (15.97).

The 4x100 relay team of Ashlyn Herrig, Lauren Bowker, Miller and Kyia Clark ran second in 53.90.

Picking up individual fourths went to Bock in the 100 hurdles (17.82) and Clark in the 400-meter dash (1:07.08).

The sprint medley and 4x400 relay teams placed fourth as well.

The sprint medley foursome of Miller, Samantha Chandler, Clark and Lauryn Turin ran 2:00.86, while the 4x400 unit of Alexa Tremblay, Mun, Charlotte Schrum and Turin circled the track in 4:34.34.

Herrig ran fifth in the 100-meter dash in 13.47.

And, sixth-place efforts went to Emily Gehlsen in the shot put (31-0 3/4) and the 4x800 relay team of Nathalie Laarman, Rylan Ipsen, Anna Galvin and Tiffany Ramirez in 12:56.75.

“It was a very windy day to compete and a very competitive field of teams,” commented Mich.

“With that, though, I thought the girls competed well and finished either at or above the seedings in 14 of the 19 events,” he added.

“We were close to finishing third overall in the final standings, as it came down to the 4x400 relay,” Mich remarked.

Final Team Standings

1. Carroll High 112; 2. Council Bluffs St. Albert 105; 3. Treynor 99; 4. Denison-Schleswig 96; 5. Woodbine 53; 6. Tri-Center 33; 7. Boyer Valley 28; 8. IKM-Manning 22; 9. Missouri Valley 17; 10. West Harrison 16; 11. AHST/Walnut 5; 12. Heartland Christian 3