D-S girls/boys open cross country season at Logan

The Denison-Schleswig girls ran fifth and boys sixth in their respective divisions at the Logan-Magnolia Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday at Logan.
The D-S girls netted 129 points on the day.
Sioux City Heelan took home the girls’ team championship with 32 points. AHST/Walnut was a distant second to the Crusaders with 80 points.
On the boys’ side, D-S rang up 137 team points.
IKM-Manning and Missouri Valley each tallied 76 points, but the Wolves were declared the team champion based on a tiebreaker.
Girls’ results
Claire Miller paced the D-S girls on Tuesday by placing ninth overall out of 98 athletes in a time of 20 minutes, 14.15 seconds.
Logan-Magnolia’s Courtney Sporrer claimed the individual title in 18:41.11.
Bella Araujo ran 32nd for the Monarchs in 22:59.48. Elizabeth Cary ran 34th in 23:08.49, while Tania Cortez finished 36th in 23:17.49.
She was followed by Jamie Ibarra (61st, 25:27.40), Olivia Meyer (66th, 26:02.19), Lauren Bowker (69th, 26:24.12), Jazmine Iglesias (72nd, 26:54.29), Alison Fink (73rd, 26:59.65), Kailey Cano (84th, 28:58.47) and Daisy Olivera (98th, 38:15.22).
"Miller started off the race conservative and then turned it on in the last two miles. As a team, I was very proud of how hard each girl ran," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.
"The girls stayed packed up and pushed each other throughout the race," he added.
Boys’ results
The D-S boys were led by Leo Flores, who placed fourth overall out of 114 runners in 16:45.12.
Winning the individual title was Tri-Center’s Brett McGee in 15:52.07.
Adolfo Vargas crossed the finish for D-S in 18:57.08 for 26th place overall.
Esteban Castellanos ran 34th in 19:28.35. Ethan Perrien took home 35th in 19:29.44. Chris Campos also ran 38th overall in 19:38.74.
Brian Ibarra ran the course in 20:02.60 for 45th and Bradyn Schillerberg finished 47th in 20:07.70.
He was followed by Kaiden Krajicek (53rd, 20:46.63), Alex Garcia (61st, 21:05.87), Jason Castillo (70th, 21:48.70), Reed Bowker (79th, 22:53.38), Chris Ochoa (93rd, 24:19.14), Carlos Alvarenga (102nd, 16:26.97) and Tanner Gotto (113th, 29:32.21).
"Flores got out of the gate fast and held a fast pace the entire race. Much like the girls, I was very proud of how hard each guy pushed themselves today," Bradley said.
Other D-S results
Middle School Girls
2. Lola Mendlik, 10:44.01; 20. Emily Bahnsen, 12:14.30; 30. Charlotte Schrum, 12:51.84; 42. Janet Castillo, 15:22.06; 43. Andrea Flores, 15:45.25 (46 runners)
Middle School Boys
19. Yohannes Brihane, 11:49.50; 23. Anthony Arambula, 11:56.06 (54 runners)
Final Team Standings
Varsity Girls
1. Sioux City Heelan 32; 2. AHST/Walnut 80; 3. Logan-Magnolia 84; 4. Audubon 123; 5. Denison-Schleswig 129; 6. Underwood 140; 7. Tri-Center 143; 8. Missouri Valley 207
Varsity Boys
1. IKM-Manning 76; 2. Missouri Valley 76; 3. Tri-Center 87; 4. Underwood 94; 5. Sioux City Heelan 118; 6. Denison-Schleswig 118; 7. Boyer Valley 149; 8. Council Bluffs St. Albert 175; 9. Logan-Magnolia 193; 10. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U 298; 11. Whiting 309
Middle School Girls
1. Logan-Magnolia 47; 2. Underwood 50; 3. Boyer Valley 80; 4. C.B. St. Albert 94; 5. Denison-Schleswig 102; 6. Tri-Center 118
Middle School Boys
1. IKM-Manning 37; 2. Missouri Valley 38; 3. Underwood 56; 4. Tri-Center 84