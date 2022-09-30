D-S girls, boys run third at home cross country meet

The Denison-Schleswig cross country teams hosted their own invitational on Tuesday at the Northside Recreation Complex at Denison.

Both teams finished third in their respective divisions.

On the boys’ side, D-S netted 100 points for third place in the final team standings behind champion Woodbine (51) and second-place IKM-Manning (80).

On the girls’ side, D-S tallied 88 team points for third behind champion Harlan (55) and runnerup Logan-Magnolia (62).

“What a great home meet for the Monarch cross country teams. All of the kids did a great job of showing up and showing off for home crowd,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

Boys’ results

Richard Gonzalez paced the D-S boys on Tuesday, as the sophomore placed fifth overall out of 96 runners in 16 minutes, 58.26 seconds.

Claiming the individual title was Woodbine junior Landon Bendgen in 16:16.09.

Ethan Perrien finished 13th for D-S in 18:16.32.

Leo Flores ran 22nd for the Monarchs in a clocking of 18:44.18.

He was followed by Ivan Ledesma (25th, 18:52.67), Brian Ibarra (40th, 19:26.97), Ethan Olsen (41st, 19:27.41) and Alberto Zamago (52nd, 19:49.64).

“The boys continue to show up and compete,” Bradley said.

“A great finish by Gonzalez considering the talent that ran here. Perrien continues to push his limits, as he had one of the best races I’ve ever seen him have,” the Monarch boss noted.

Girls’ results

Sophomore Lola Mendlik continued her fine season on Tuesday, placing second overall out of 74 athletes in 20:10.35.

Just ahead of Mendlik in winning the individual title was Harlan sophomore Lindsey Sonderman in 19:23.84.

Charlotte Schrum and Alexa Tremblay of D-S finished 18th and 19th, respectively, in 22:16.23 and 22:16.51.

Ana Vazquez ran 24th for the Monarchs in 22:46.07.

She was followed by Claire Miller (29th, 23:18.94), Lauren Bowker (41st, 24:22.51) and Emily Bahnsen (51st, 25:03.98).

“Mendlik had a phenomenal race today. She was able to really push the pace and get second, as she is starting to close the gap with other girls that are top runners in the state,” Bradley said.

“Schrum and Tremblay helped push each other throughout the race,” he added.

Other D-S results from Tuesday’s meet at Denison are below.

Junior Varsity Boys

12. Juan Diaz, 21:34.94; 21. Carlos Zamago, 22:06.45; 23. Chris Campos, 22:10.92; 43. Adrian Velazquez, 24:11.93; 48. Brody Skarin, 24:29.70. Team: 5th, 126 points

Junior Varsity Girls

8. Jazmine Iglesias, 26:03.45; 10. Nadia Medina, 26:31.62; 12. Abby Gutierrez, 26:41.05; 13. Andrea Flores, 27:15.48; 15. Christell Salazar, 27:31.59; 17. Adrianna Lupina, 27:45.36; 25. Ashley Perez, 30:31.17; 33. Jessica Cabrera, 41:34.01

Middle School Boys

2. Kevin Sanchez, 12:37.80; 8. Giovany Gomez, 13:54.74; 9. Raul Salas, 13:55.03; 14. Anthony Valtierra, 14:21;.69; 16. Edward Ibarra, 14:41.47; 19. Enrique Santos-Saucedo, 15:00.39; 44. Luis Herrera, 19:08.07. Team: 1st place, 38 points

Middle School Girls

3. Ali Ullrich, 14:55.37; 10. Jenna Meadows, 15:59.82

Final Team Standings

Varsity Boys

1. Woodbine 51; 2. IKM-Manning 80; 3. Denison-Schleswig 100; 4. Kuemper Catholic 101; 5. Harlan 117; 6. C.B. Abraham Lincoln 166; 7. Storm Lake 191; 8. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U 205; 9. Tri-Center 210; 10. Ridge View 280; 11. Missouri Valley 286; 12. South Central Calhoun 301; 13. Woodward Academy 303; 14. Logan-Magnolia 407

Varsity Girls

1. Harlan 55; 2. Logan-Magnolia 62; 3. Denison-Schleswig 88; 4. Woodbine 110; 5. IKM-Manning 122; 6. C.B. Abraham Lincoln 163; 7. Kuemper Catholic 182; 8. Ridge View 187; 9. Storm Lake 191; 10. Tri-Center 224

Junior Varsity Boys

1. C.B. Abraham Lincoln 44; 2. IKM-Manning 51; 3. Harlan 68; 4. Kuemper Catholic 98; 5. Denison-Schleswig 126; 6. Woodbine 146; 7. Tri-Center 169; 8. Ridge View 201

Junior Varsity Girls

1. Harlan 18; 2. Denison-Schleswig 58; 3. C.B. Abraham Lincoln 61; 4. Kuemper Catholic 114

Middle School Boys

1. Denison-Schleswig 38; 2. Halran 47; 3. Woodbine 59; 4. Boyer Valley 85

Middle School Girls