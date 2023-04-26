On one of the best nights weather-wise this spring, the Denison-Schleswig girls’ track and field team achieved 179 points en route to winning the team championship at the Ace Nelson Relays on April 17 at Denison.

Cherokee was a distant second to the Monarchs with 120.5 points.

D-S athletes accumulated a total of 23 personal-bests on the night.

Lola Mendlik was a double-event winner for D-S, as she took gold in the 3,000-meter run in 11 minutes, 14.10 seconds and 1,500-meter run in 5:16.60.

Her 3,000 time sits fourth all-time, as she surpassed Jessica Haase, who ran 11:14.96 in 1999.

Other individual first-place efforts went to Avery Bock in the long jump (16 feet, 2 inches), Claire Miller in the 100-meter hurdles (16.66) and Kyia Clark in the 200-meter dash (28.73).

Emily Gehlsen placed second in both the shot put (30-1 1/2) and discus (88-10).

Lauryn Turin also ran second in the 400-meter dash in a personal-best time of 1:04.96.

The shuttle hurdle, sprint medley, 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams all ran second.

The shuttle hurdle team of Kamden Bruhn, Bock, Kaitlyn Bruhn and Miller turned in a personal-best time of 1:10.88.

The sprint medley foursome of Miller, Lauren Bowker, Clark and Turin ran 2:03.36, while the 4x100 unit of Clark, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Miller and Ashlyn Herrig circled the track in a season-best time of 52.73.

And, the 4x400 team of Alexa Tremblay, Sara Mun, Charlotte Schrum and Turin finished in 4:29.05.

Individual thirds went to 100-meter dash (14.06), Tremblay in the 400-meter dash (1:07.28), Bock in the 100 hurdles (17.85), Mendlik in the 800-meter run (2:33.74) and Angie Rivera in the 200 (30.37).

The Monarchs also took third in the distance medley and 4x200 relays.

The distance medley team of Hannah Harris, Samantha Chandler, Mun and Schrum ran 4:50.26, while the 4x200 unit of Kaitlyn Bruhn, Harris, Chandler and Savannah Steinkuehler ran 1:58.42.

Individual fourths went to Mun in the high jump (4-10) and Clark in the 100 (14.07).

The 4x800 relay foursome of Nathalie Laarman, Rylan Ipsen, Tiffany Ramirez and Anna Galvin ran fourth in a season-best time of 12:17.52.

Mayah Slater took fifth in the discus with a toss of 79-1, while Kamden Bruhn was fifth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:15.28.

“It was a great night weather-wise to compete,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

“For a lot of girls, this was their last chance to compete, so it was a good way for them to go out with the performances they had,” he added.

“It also was nice for our seniors to have one last chance to compete on their home track. We knew going in that we might have the advantage depth-wise to win the team title and the girls followed through,” Mich remarked.

Final Team Standings

1. Denison-Schleswig 179; 2. Cherokee 120.50; 3. Lawton-Bronson 109; 4. Tri-Center 89.50; 5. Ar-We-Va 53; 6. IKM-Manning 44.50; 7. Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U 40.50; 8. Missouri Valley 34; 9. Boyer Valley 29; 10. AHST/Walnut 28