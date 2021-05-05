D-S girls claim championship at Ace Nelson Relays

The Denison-Schleswig girls took gold in eight events en route to capturing the team championship at the 2021 Ace Nelson Relays on Friday at Denison.
D-S finished with 109 team points for the title.
Tri-Center took second with 73 points. Atlantic was third with 28 points and Lewis Central wound up fourth with 20 points.
Earning individual titles for D-S were Claire Leinen in the 100-meter dash (13.47 seconds), Claire Miller in the 100-meter hurdles (17.10) and 400-meter hurdles (1:18.63) and Bella Araujo in the 200-meter dash (27.57).
The Monarchs also won the sprint medley, shuttle hurdle, 4x200 and 4x100 relays.
The sprint medley team of Ashlyn Herrig, Cierra Kastner, Araujo and Cambri Brodersen ran 2:00.68.
The shuttle hurdle unit of Jamie Ibarra, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Kennedy Marten and Miller turned in a season-best time of 1:11.91.
The 4x200 foursome of Araujo, Leinen, Kastner and Bowker ran 1:53.35, while the 4x100 group of Araujo, Leinen, Kastner and Bowker finished in 53.46.
Individual seconds went to Juliana Barajas in the high jump (4-6) and 3,000-meter run (14:51.86), Lesley Chavez in the long jump (11-9 1/2), Bowker in the 100 meters (13.84), Ibarra in the 100 hurdles (17.54), Hannah Slater in the 200 meters (29.09) and Marten in the 400 hurdles (1:20.90).
D-S finished second in the 4x800 and distance medley relay teams as well.
The 4x800 foursome of Jazmine Iglesias, Analuisa Cruz Nieto, Addi Lopez and Ashley Perez ran 13:03.22.
The distance medley relay team of Herrig, Chavez, Bruhn and Linn turned in a time of 5:06.86.
Slater finished third in both the shot put (32-5) and discus (97-5).
Herrig also took third in the high jump at 4-4.
Barajas ran third in the 1,500-meter run in 6:47.42 and Cruz Nieto wound up third in the 800-meter run in 3:04.32.
The D-S JV 4x200 relay team of Aida Gonzalez, Brianna Musgrave, Taylor Totten and Hailee Shull ran third in 2:17.09, while the 4x400 relay squad of Cruz Nieto, Lopez, Perez and Victoria Santamaria ran third in 5:33.13.
"It was a great day to compete. The weather was nice and that allowed us to turn in a some pretty good times," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.
"It was also great for our seniors to have a chance to compete on our home track for the final time and be recognized for their dedication and commitment to Monarch track and field," he added.
"We had a lot of girls step up, as we had 10 personal records set on the night. Individually and in our relays, I thought we performed very well in front of a nice home crowd," the Monarch boss remarked.
Other D-S results
Fourths
Discus: Taylor Totten, 83-0
100 Meters: Elli Heiden, 15.88
800 Meters: Jazmine Iglesias, 3:38.25
Sprint Medley Relay: Heiden, Anna Wiges, Taya Adams, Brianna Musgrave, 2:13.67