D-S girls claim championship at Ace Nelson Relays

D-S finished second in the 4x800 and distance medley relay teams as well.

The 4x800 foursome of Jazmine Iglesias, Analuisa Cruz Nieto, Addi Lopez and Ashley Perez ran 13:03.22.

The distance medley relay team of Herrig, Chavez, Bruhn and Linn turned in a time of 5:06.86.

Slater finished third in both the shot put (32-5) and discus (97-5).

Herrig also took third in the high jump at 4-4.

Barajas ran third in the 1,500-meter run in 6:47.42 and Cruz Nieto wound up third in the 800-meter run in 3:04.32.

The D-S JV 4x200 relay team of Aida Gonzalez, Brianna Musgrave, Taylor Totten and Hailee Shull ran third in 2:17.09, while the 4x400 relay squad of Cruz Nieto, Lopez, Perez and Victoria Santamaria ran third in 5:33.13.

"It was a great day to compete. The weather was nice and that allowed us to turn in a some pretty good times," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.