D-S girls claim first place at Shenandoah Tennis Tournament

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls’ tennis team tallied 13 points in all to take first place at the Shenandoah Tournament on Saturday.

Council Bluffs St. Albert was a close second with 12 points. Shenandoah took third with eight points and Glenwood was fourth with seven points.

In singles play, Hailey Meseck played in the number one singles position for D-S and went 1-1 overall for third place, while Hannah Weber placed second in the No. 2 singles position with a 1-1 record as well.

Both of the doubles teams for D-S brought home titles, as the No. 1 team of Kiana Schulz and Paola Martinez and the No. 2 squad of Abby Gehlsen and Evelyn Lopez both went 2-0 overall in the matches.

"Today was a great day of tennis for the Monarchs. We ended up winning the Fillies’ Invitational with 13 points," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Spencer Pauley.

"We have a balanced team that can compete with anyone we face. I’m excited to keep on seeing this team improve as the season goes on," he added.

Complete results from Saturday’s tournament are below.