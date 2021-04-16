D-S girls claim golf triangular with BV and IKM-Manning

The Denison-Schleswig girls hosted Boyer Valley and IKM-Manning in a golf triangular on Tuesday at the Majestic Hills Golf Course at Denison.

D-S shot a team score of 218, good for a one-stroke victory over Boyer Valley’s 219 total.

IKM-Manning finished third at 243.

IKM-Manning’s Kylie Petersen took home medalist honors on the day with a low, nine-hole round of 46.

BV’s Lexi Miller was your runnerup medalist with a 51.

Kelsey Jorgensen led the D-S girls with a 53.

Camryn Schultz and Tessa Petersen both shot 54s.

Lizzy Ayala carded a 57. Bailey Roecker also had a 61 with Kennedy Marten turning in a 67 for the Monarchs.

Katelyn Neilsen followed up Miller’s 51 tally for BV with a 54.

Maci Miller carded a 55 and Makenzie Dumbaugh had a 59 for the Lady Bulldogs.