D-S girls claim golf triangular with BV and IKM-Manning

The Denison-Schleswig girls hosted Boyer Valley and IKM-Manning in a golf triangular on Tuesday at the Majestic Hills Golf Course at Denison.
D-S shot a team score of 218, good for a one-stroke victory over Boyer Valley’s 219 total.
IKM-Manning finished third at 243.
IKM-Manning’s Kylie Petersen took home medalist honors on the day with a low, nine-hole round of 46.
BV’s Lexi Miller was your runnerup medalist with a 51.
Kelsey Jorgensen led the D-S girls with a 53.
Camryn Schultz and Tessa Petersen both shot 54s.
Lizzy Ayala carded a 57. Bailey Roecker also had a 61 with Kennedy Marten turning in a 67 for the Monarchs.
Katelyn Neilsen followed up Miller’s 51 tally for BV with a 54.
Maci Miller carded a 55 and Makenzie Dumbaugh had a 59 for the Lady Bulldogs.
Jaci Petersen also had a 70 for BV.