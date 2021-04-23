D-S girls claim golf triangular with Glenwood and Harlan

Led by runnerup medalist Kelsey Jorgensen, the Denison-Schleswig varsity girls knocked off Glenwood and Harlan in a golf triangular meet on Tuesday at the Harlan Golf and Country Club.

D-S took first place with a team score of 218.

Glenwood was second at 233 with Harlan third at 249.

Harlan’s Jocelyn Cheek took home medalist honors with a 49 over nine holes.

Jorgensen had a low score of 52 for the Monarchs.

Camryn Schultz carded a 53 for D-S.

She was followed by Lizzy Ayala (54), Tessa Petersen (59), Kennedy Marten (62) and Bailey Roecker (65).

"Our girls keep battling through the conditions during this cold spring, as they shot a 218 in their third consecutive nine-hole meet," commented the Denison-Schleswig coaching staff.

"Jorgensen has consistently been one of our top scorers on the season and she took away runnerup honors. Ayala continues to impress and keeps contributing to our scoring total."