 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
D-S girls claim team title at IKM-Manning Golf Invitational
0 comments

D-S girls claim team title at IKM-Manning Golf Invitational

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
D-S girls at IKM-M Invite

The Denison-Schleswig girls shot a team score of 199 to take first place at the IKM-Manning Girls Golf Invitational on Saturday at the M&M Golf Course.

IKM-Manning took second at 209 with Audubon third at 227 in the nine-hole tournament.

Kylie Powers of IKM-Manning earned medalist honors with a 44. Lizzy Ayala of D-S was runnerup medalist with a 47.

Tessa Petersen of D-S shot a 48. Camryn Schulz fired a 50. Kelsey Jorgensen shot a 54. Kailee Jorgensen turned in a 57 and Katie Hennings had a 62.

Bre Muhlbauer shot a 49 for IKM-Manning.

She was followed by Brooke Booth (57), Maeve Nielsen (59), Eryn Ramsey (67) and Megan Williams (67).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics