D-S girls claim team title at IKM-Manning Golf Invitational

The Denison-Schleswig girls shot a team score of 199 to take first place at the IKM-Manning Girls Golf Invitational on Saturday at the M&M Golf Course.

IKM-Manning took second at 209 with Audubon third at 227 in the nine-hole tournament.

Kylie Powers of IKM-Manning earned medalist honors with a 44. Lizzy Ayala of D-S was runnerup medalist with a 47.

Tessa Petersen of D-S shot a 48. Camryn Schulz fired a 50. Kelsey Jorgensen shot a 54. Kailee Jorgensen turned in a 57 and Katie Hennings had a 62.

Bre Muhlbauer shot a 49 for IKM-Manning.