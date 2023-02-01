 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

D-S girls clip Shenandoah to end losing skid

  • 0
monarch girl 1

Whitlee Auen drives to the basket en route to scoring two of her 12 points in Friday's Hawkeye 10 Conference basketball game against Shenandoah at Denison. Auen scored 12 points in the Monarchs' 51-50 victory.

 Todd J Danner

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls snapped a seven-game losing streak on Friday, as the Monarchs were able to pull off a thrilling 51-50 victory over Shenandoah in Hawkeye 10 Conference basketball action at Denison.

The one-point win moved Adam Mich’s D-S club to 3-7 in H-10 play and 3-12 overall after winning for the first time in eight games.

D-S trailed by nine with 4:06 left in the fourth and by four with only 29 seconds remaining.

Olivia Meyer drained a three-point basket with 20 seconds left to pull D-S to within one at 50-49.

After a steal, Whitney Auen drove through Shenandoah’s defense and lofted an attempt at the basket that bounced off the backboard to Monarch Mayah Slater, who rebounded the miss and converted the putback with 11.8 seconds left to put D-S ahead by one.

People are also reading…

Shenandoah turned the ball over on its next possession to all but seal the game for the Monarchs.

Friday’s game was tight all the way.

D-S led 20-16 after one quarter. Shenandoah then outscored the Monarchs 13-4 in the second, as the Fillies managed to take a 29-24 lead at halftime.

A 13-9 scoring advantage for D-S in the third pulled the hosts to within 39-38 to start the fourth.

The Monarchs then outscored the Fillies 14-12 in the fourth with Slater netting the game-winner off Auen’s miss in the final seconds of the contest.

Auen, who missed the previous five games with a knee injury, led all D-S girls with 12 points to go with four rebounds.

Auen was 3-of-5 from three-point range and scored eight of her 12 in the first half.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Meyer added 12 points and four boards.

Kiana Schultz had eight points, eight boards and six assists. Lauren Bowker also netted eight points with two boards.

Slater finished with six points and four boards.

Addison Inman had four points, four boards and three steals, while Claire Leinen wound up with two points for the Monarchs.

“What a great atmosphere. The gym was packed with elementary kids and it was loud,” commented Mich.

“Collectively, it was probably one of our best games, as we key contributions from a lot of girls, especially down the stretch,” he added.

“Having Auen back playing again was huge for us. She just brings so much energy and it just takes so much pressure off the other girls.”

“It was a big win. We definitely needed it going into a busy week,” Mich stated.

For the game, D-S was 6-of-23 from three-point range and 17-of-55 overall from the field for 31 percent.

The Monarchs were 11-of-16 at the free throw line.

Shenandoah, on the other hand, was 4-of-17 from behind the three-point arc and 15-of-50 overall from the field for 38 percent.

The Fillies went to the free throw line 24 times with 16 makes.

Shenandoah had a 36-29 edge on the glass and turned the ball over 13 times.

D-S committed only six violations in the game.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big 12 releases 14-team sked for 2023

Big 12 releases 14-team sked for 2023

The Big 12 has released its long-anticipated 14-team football schedule. It includes its four new members for 2023 along with Oklahoma and Texas before their eventual departures to the Southeastern Conference. Houston will be the first of the new teams to play a conference game, on September 16 when the Cougars host former Southwest Conference rival and national champion runner-up TCU. The other newcomers play their Big 12 openers the following week, when BYU is at Kansas, Central Florida goes to defending champion Kansas State, and Cincinnati hosts Oklahoma.

Knierim, Frazier capture pairs gold at US skating nationals

Knierim, Frazier capture pairs gold at US skating nationals

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier captured another national pairs gold at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Saturday night with a spectacular free skate that scored them an overall season-best 227.97. The reigning world champions were forced to withdraw the night before last year's nationals when Frazier contracted COVID-19, denying them a chance to defend their 2021 title from their first season together. 

Chiefs survive Bengals, get two weeks to heal for Super Bowl

Chiefs survive Bengals, get two weeks to heal for Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes deserved the game ball from the AFC title game. Travis Kelce probably did, too. But behind the scenes were Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder and his staff. They had to get their star QB ready for the Bengals and help their star tight end when back spasms nearly kept him from playing, too. Their work is just beginning. 

Teen Isabeau Levito wins U.S. women's figure skating title

Teen Isabeau Levito wins U.S. women's figure skating title

Teen star Isabeau Levito needed a near-flawless free skate to capture gold at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships after Bradie Tennell's beautiful performance minutes earlier. And the 15-year-old accomplished just that, delivering a dazzling 149.55 score for a 223.33 total to win her first women's national championship. Levito drew a rousing standing ovation from an audience wowed by her poise under pressure on the big nationals stage.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Recommended for you