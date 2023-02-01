D-S girls clip Shenandoah to end losing skid

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls snapped a seven-game losing streak on Friday, as the Monarchs were able to pull off a thrilling 51-50 victory over Shenandoah in Hawkeye 10 Conference basketball action at Denison.

The one-point win moved Adam Mich’s D-S club to 3-7 in H-10 play and 3-12 overall after winning for the first time in eight games.

D-S trailed by nine with 4:06 left in the fourth and by four with only 29 seconds remaining.

Olivia Meyer drained a three-point basket with 20 seconds left to pull D-S to within one at 50-49.

After a steal, Whitney Auen drove through Shenandoah’s defense and lofted an attempt at the basket that bounced off the backboard to Monarch Mayah Slater, who rebounded the miss and converted the putback with 11.8 seconds left to put D-S ahead by one.

Shenandoah turned the ball over on its next possession to all but seal the game for the Monarchs.

Friday’s game was tight all the way.

D-S led 20-16 after one quarter. Shenandoah then outscored the Monarchs 13-4 in the second, as the Fillies managed to take a 29-24 lead at halftime.

A 13-9 scoring advantage for D-S in the third pulled the hosts to within 39-38 to start the fourth.

The Monarchs then outscored the Fillies 14-12 in the fourth with Slater netting the game-winner off Auen’s miss in the final seconds of the contest.

Auen, who missed the previous five games with a knee injury, led all D-S girls with 12 points to go with four rebounds.

Auen was 3-of-5 from three-point range and scored eight of her 12 in the first half.

Meyer added 12 points and four boards.

Kiana Schultz had eight points, eight boards and six assists. Lauren Bowker also netted eight points with two boards.

Slater finished with six points and four boards.

Addison Inman had four points, four boards and three steals, while Claire Leinen wound up with two points for the Monarchs.

“What a great atmosphere. The gym was packed with elementary kids and it was loud,” commented Mich.

“Collectively, it was probably one of our best games, as we key contributions from a lot of girls, especially down the stretch,” he added.

“Having Auen back playing again was huge for us. She just brings so much energy and it just takes so much pressure off the other girls.”

“It was a big win. We definitely needed it going into a busy week,” Mich stated.

For the game, D-S was 6-of-23 from three-point range and 17-of-55 overall from the field for 31 percent.

The Monarchs were 11-of-16 at the free throw line.

Shenandoah, on the other hand, was 4-of-17 from behind the three-point arc and 15-of-50 overall from the field for 38 percent.

The Fillies went to the free throw line 24 times with 16 makes.

Shenandoah had a 36-29 edge on the glass and turned the ball over 13 times.

D-S committed only six violations in the game.