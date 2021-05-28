D-S girls clipped by Kuemper Catholic in soccer action

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ soccer team concluded its regular season on Monday with a 4-3 loss in double overtime to Kuemper Catholic at Carroll.

The loss put D-S at 4-11 overall going into tonight’s (Friday) Class 2A regional matchup at Harlan.

Magaly Villa, Mary Clare Matthews and Vanessa Guardado scored the three goals for the Monarchs.

Amy Estrada played in goal for D-S and had 18 saves on the night.

"The girls played amazing tonight. Although we lost, I was so proud of our effort. We shared the ball and were able to make several attempts to score," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.