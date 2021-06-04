D-S girls collect 16 hits in H-10 win over Saintes

Five different girls had multiple hits for Denison-Schleswig on Wednesday night, as the Monarchs extended their winning streak to four games with a 10-4 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over Council Bluffs St. Albert at Council Bluffs.

The win moved Kevin Dau’s D-S squad to 3-0 in H-10 play and 4-2 overall.

D-S jumped up 4-0 in the top of the second before St. Albert chipped away and got it to within 4-2 after four innings.

The Monarchs then broke the game open with a five-run fifth that put the visitors up 9-2.

D-S added a run in the top of the sixth to make it 10-2. St. Albert then ended the scoring with two runs in its half of the sixth.

D-S had a total of 16 hits on the night, including eight that went for extra bases.

Paige Kastner went 3-for-5 with a double and a triple to go with three runs batted in and one run scored.

Kennedy Marten went 2-for-5 with two RBIs.

Kiana Schulz was 2-for-3 with a double.