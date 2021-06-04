D-S girls collect 16 hits in H-10 win over Saintes

Five different girls had multiple hits for Denison-Schleswig on Wednesday night, as the Monarchs extended their winning streak to four games with a 10-4 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over Council Bluffs St. Albert at Council Bluffs.
The win moved Kevin Dau’s D-S squad to 3-0 in H-10 play and 4-2 overall.
D-S jumped up 4-0 in the top of the second before St. Albert chipped away and got it to within 4-2 after four innings.
The Monarchs then broke the game open with a five-run fifth that put the visitors up 9-2.
D-S added a run in the top of the sixth to make it 10-2. St. Albert then ended the scoring with two runs in its half of the sixth.
D-S had a total of 16 hits on the night, including eight that went for extra bases.
Paige Kastner went 3-for-5 with a double and a triple to go with three runs batted in and one run scored.
Kennedy Marten went 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
Kiana Schulz was 2-for-3 with a double.
Emma Mendenhall went 2-for-3ith two runs. Teryn Fink also was 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and two runs.
Hannah Slater finished 1-for-4 with a double.
Kaitlyn Bruhn was 1-for-1 with a double and one RBI.
Kira Langenfeld went 1-for-5 with a solo home run to lead off her team’s five-run fifth.
Autumn Nemitz was 1-for-1 with a double and Cambri Brodersen wound up 1-for-4 with two runs scored in the win.
Claire Leinen again threw well in the circle for D-S, as she through a complete game, allowing just three earned runs on four hits with nine strikeouts and four walks.
"St. Albert is a much-improved team. They have a nice freshman pitcher who throws hard and they’re strong fundamentally, but we just hit the ball hard up and down the lineup tonight," commented Dau.
"Defensively, we were solid with only one error, and Leinen threw a great game for us. We’re on the right path," added the Monarch boss, whose team stranded a total of nine runners and had six stolen bases by six different girls in the contest.
