Adam Mich’s Denison-Schleswig track and field team competed in the Class B portion of the Dan Lennon Invitational on March 28 at Vermillion, South Dakota.

The action took place in the DakotaDome at The University of South Dakota.

Highlighting the Monarchs’ attack was Claire Miller, who captured the 60-meter hurdles title with a personal-best time of 9.62 seconds.

She ran three times in the event and turned in faster efforts each race.

Miller ran 9.84 in the prelims and 9.67 in the semifinals, which was the best time going into the finals.

“Miller had a great day,” commented Mich.

“She looked really good and built up a lot of confidence with each race,” the Monarch boss added.

Miller’s previous best in the 60 hurdles was 10.29.

Three other D-S athletes had personal-best efforts on the day.

Kaitlyn Bruhn ran 11.27 in the 60-meter hurdles. Samantha Chandler ran 8.74 in the 60-meter dash and Norah Huebert went 28-9 in the shot put for a new personal best.

The Monarchs’ distance medley relay team of Ashlyn Herrig, Lauren Bowker, Alexa Tremblay and Lola Mendlik ran seventh in 4:36.13.

Mendlik also took seventh in the 3,200-meter run in 11:13.48.

“It was a good day for the girls, but it was a long day as well,” the Monarch boss remarked.

Long Jump: Avery Bock, 14-10 3/4; Lauren Bowker, 13-9 3/4

High Jump: Sara Mun, 4-8; Charlotte Schrum, 4-6

Shot Put: Mayah Slater, 28-1 1/2; Emily Gehlsen, 27-7 1/4

60-Meter Hurdles: Bock, 11.23; Kaitlyn Bruhn, 11.27

60 Meters: Savannah Steinkuehler, 8.71; Hannah Harris, 9.18

400 Meters: Mun, 1:10.67

800 Meters: Lola Mendlik, 2:39.73; Schrum, 2:50.09; Nathalia Laarman, 3:0342

1,600 Meters: Schrum, 6:14.56; Anna Galvin, 7:18.27; Christell Salazar, 7:20.97

3,200 Meters: Tiffany Ramirez, 14:45.45; Galvin, 15:00.90

Distance Medley Relay: Bock, Kysa Neddermeyer, Ramirez, Laarman, 5:24.92

4x200 Relay: Ashlyn Herrig, Hannah Harris, Steinkuehler, Claire Miller, 1:59.20; Kamden Bruhn, Slater, Neddermeyer, Sam Chandler, 2:03.82

4x400 Relay: Tremblay, Bowker, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Kamden Bruhn, 4:46.11; Mun, Harris, Slater, Neddermeyer, 4:49.94