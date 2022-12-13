D-S girls compete on mat at Riverside Invite

Denison-Schleswig had four girls claim titles on the mat at the Riverside Invitational on Friday at Oakland.

Winning championships in their brackets for D-S were Angie Rivera (135 C), Aremy Santos (145 B), Claire Miller (155 B) and Taylor Totten (190).

Rivera won all three of her matches by pins.

Santos went 3-1 with three pins to her credit.

Miller, like Rivera, won all three of her matches by pins, while Totten had two pins and win by injury default to her credit.

Kasandra Barroso (170 A) went 4-1 for second place.

Third-place efforts went to Harmony Holt (115 A), Yarecze Rodriguez (120 A), Leilany Carrazco (125 B), Beyonce Carrasco (155 A) and Adrianna Lupian (170).

Placing fourth on Friday were Ary Medrano (105), Gloria Diaz (115), Jessica Cabrera (140 A) and Briana Argaon (170).

And, taking home fifths were Gaby Williams (145 B) and Nallely Rivera (170 A).

“It’s really starting to feel like you can see the progression of our girls from meet to meet,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Jacob Brawner.

“While everyone is in a different spot in theirprogression, some of our girls are really building momentum early in the season. Miller, Rivera, Totten and Santos all brought home bracket title, while Kasandra Barroso was the runner-up in her bracket,” he added.

Carrasco, Carrazco, Medrano, and Lupian all picked up the first wins of their wrestling careers.”

“There is still a lot of development to go as we felt like we let some matches get away from us, but I think we got pinned in four matches in which we had the lead and got pinned in three more in which we were within striking distance score-wise,” Brawner noted.

“Those things need to be talked about and improved upon if we want to be competitive from a team standpoint.”

“We’re halfway to Christmas break competition-wise. We have three down and three to go and we’re excited to continue to see the progression of our girls before we get a lot of time to work on things over break,” Brawner remarked.

105 Ary Medrano

4th Place

Round 1 WBF (0:47) over Kaelynn Hilmes (SBL)’ Round 2 Lost by Maj. Dec. (12-4) to Aubrie Beed (AUR); Round 3 LBF (4:57) to Iris Melody (SCC); Round 4 BYE; Round 5 LBF (2:12) to Lilly Chensvold (TRIP)

115 Gloria Diaz

4th Place

Round 1 LBF (0:59) to Veronica Schechinger (RIV); Round 2 LBF (1:08) to Natalie Bisbee (AUR); Round 3 LBF (1:18) to Scout Rohlfs (SCC)

115A Harmony Holt

3rd Place

Round 1 BYE; Round 2 Lost by Maj. Dec. (10-2) to Ally Sommerfeld (KUCA); Round 3 LBF (0:24) to Maddie McCoy (SWAT)

120A Yarecze Rodriguez

3rd Place

Round 1 LBF (4:44) to Kyla Wiskus (KUCA); Round 2 LBF (4:35) to Alzbeta Marikova (AUR); Round 3 BYE

125B Leilany Carrazco

3rd Place

Round 1 LBF (5:33) to Kaley Timmerman (SCC); Round 2 WBF (1:50) over Sophia Villegas (ESC); Round 3 LBF (2:42) to Emily Bohlman (AUR)

135C Angie Rivera

1st Place

Round 1 WBF (0:17) over Alexis Whitehill (SHEN); Round 2 WBF (0:41) over Naunika Crum (RV); Round 3 WBF (0:29) over Kealey Blocker (SHEN)

140A Jessica Cabrera

4th Place

Round 1 LBF (1:15) to Mariah Nolting (LOMA); Round 2 LBF (1:11) to RIley DeGonia (CRES); Round 3 LBF (0:32) to Rya Montagne (SBL)

145B Aremy Santos

1st Place

Round 1 WBF (1:00) over Gaby Williams (DS); Round 2 LBF (3:56) to Sophia Wuebker (SCC); Round 3 BYE; Round 4 WBF (1:02) over Lily Johnson (SWAT); Round 5 WBF (0:52) over Jalon Olson (CLAR)

145B Gaby Williams

5th Place

Round 1 LBF (1:00) to Aremy Santos (DS); Round 2 BYE

Round 3 LBF (2:36) to Lily Johnson (SWAT); Round 4 LBF (0:55) to Jalon Olson (CLAR); Round 5 LBF (0:22) to Sophia Wuebker (SCC)

155A Beyonce Carrasco

3rd Place

Round 1 BYE; Round 2 LBF (0:45) to Marlee Pittet (WEIA); Round 3 WBF (1:13) over Paola Gonzalez (RIV)

155B Claire Miller

1st Place

Round 1 WBF (0:37) over Paige Baier (SWAT); Round 2 WBF (0:30) over Braelyn Wilson (SWIA); Round 3 WBF (0:13) over Mary Bowman (LOMA)

170 Briana Aragon

4th Place

Round 1 LBF (1:27) to Daynia Werner (RV); Round 2 LBF (0:52) to Grace Britten (SWAT); Round 3 Lost by Maj. Dec. (12-1) to Adrianna Lupian (DS)

170 Adrianna Lupian

3rd Place

Round 1 LBF (1:48) to Grace Britten (SWAT); Round 2 LBF (2:51) to Daynia Werner (RV); Round 3 Won by Maj. Dec. (12-1) over Briana Aragon (DS)

170A Kasandra Barroso

2nd Place

Round 1 WBF (0:29) over Tatiana Orozco (SWIA); Round 2 WBF (3:12) over Nallely Rivera (DS); Round 3 WBF (0:40) over Aubrie Mohr (CRES); Round 4 BYE; Round 5 LBF (1:58) to Madison Hensley (SWIA)

170A Nallely Rivera

5th Place

Round 1 LBF (1:43) to Madison Hensley (SWIA); Round 2 LBF (3:12) to Kasandra Barroso (DS); Round 3 BYE; Round 4 LBF (0:46) to Tatiana Orozco (SWIA); Round 5 LBF (1:46) to Aubrie Mohr (CRES)

190 Taylor Totten

1st Place

Round 1 WBF (5:06) over Maya Waldo (RV); Round 2 WBF (0:13) over Khloe Corum (RIV); Round 3 Won by Inj. Def. over Alyssa Butters (SBL)