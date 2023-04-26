The Denison-Schleswig girls’ tennis team moved to 3-1 overall on April 18 with a 6-3 victory over Atlantic at Denison.

Four D-S girls claimed singles victories, while the Monarchs won two of three matches in doubles play.

Singles winners for D-S were Kiana Schulz at No. 1, Abby Gutierrez at No. 2, Claire Leinen at No. 4 and Lynnae Johnson at No. 5.

Schulz and Leinen, as well as Gutierrez and Emma Ahrenholtz teamed up to win their doubles matches for Spencer Pauley’s D-S club.

“Today was a great day of tennis. We played a Hawkeye 10 Conference opponent and came out with a victory,” Pauley said.

“Schulz and Leinen had a dominant win in doubles. Both girls hit the ball with force and are proving to be great partners on the court,” he added.

“Ahrenholtz and Gutierrez had a solid doubles win. They stayed consistent throughout the match.”

“Johnson’s forehand has improved a lot which showed in her singles victory,” Pauley remarked.

Atlantic defeated the D-S junior varsity girls, 11-4, as the Trojans won eight of 10 singles matches and three of five in doubles play.

Singles winners for D-S were Olivia Meyer and Abbey Meseck.

Winning their doubles matches were the teams of Meyer and Shelby Kastner and Meseck and Yaretzi Alleman.

Varsity results from April 18 are below.

Singles

No. 1 — Kiana Schulz (D-S) defeated Rio Johnson, 8-1; No. 2 — Abby Gutierrez (D-S) defeated Kiera Olsen, 8-3; No. 3 — Quincy Sorenson (A) defeated Emma Ahrenholtz, 8-3; No. 4 — Claire Leinen (D-S) defeated Josephine Sorenson, 8-2; No. 5 — Lynnae Johnson (D-S) defeated Dani Bennett, 8-3; No. 6 — Geneiveve McCalla (A) defeated Zoey Beery, 8-2

Doubles

No. 1 — Schulz/Leinen (D-S) defeated Johnson/Olsen, 8-1; No. 2 — Gutierrez/Ahrenholtz (D-S) defeated J. Sorenson/Bennett, 8-3; No. 3 — Q. Sorenson/McCalla (A) defeated Johnson/Beery, 8-2