D-S girls defeat Clarinda, fall to Lady Knights at Triangular

Denison-Schleswig finished 1-1 in matches during a Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball triangular with Clarinda and Kuemper Catholic on Tuesday night at Carroll.
D-S swept Clarinda 25-11, 25-18, 25-17, while Class 3A 14th-ranked Kuemper Catholic won three straight games from the Monarchs by the scores of 25-13, 25-17, 25-20.
The split left McKenzie Mich’s D-S squad at 2-2 in Hawkeye 10 competition, 5-5 overall in matches and 13-12 in games played on the season.
vs. Clarinda
Kennedy Marten led all D-S servers by hitting 16-of-17 attempts with two ace serves in her team’s sweep of Clarinda.
Ellie Magnuson went 14-of-16 with four ace serves. Paige Andersen was 13-of-14 with two aces. Sophie Sonnichsen was 11-of-11 with one ace and Emma Mendenhall connected on all eight of her serves with one ace.
Hannah Neemann paced D-S at the net with 17 kills.
Andersen followed with eight kills. Magnuson was next with seven kills and Sonnichsen had three in the match.
Marten led the winners with 35 assists in the setting department.
Magnuson had a team-high 17 digs. Andersen and Marten each contributed 13 digs. Sonnichsen tallied 12 digs. Mendenhall had 10 digs and Neemann nine.
Andersen led D-S with two solo blocks to go with one assist. Magnuson and Sonnichsen each had one solo block.
"Clarinda has a very young and scrappy team and they’re going to be a team to contend with in the future," commented Mich.
"They caught us off-guard a little bit by sending a lot of balls back over the net, but our girls did a nice job of staying focused and not let them bother them," she added.
"It definitely was nice to get a win against Clarinda, especially in a triangular," Mich noted.
vs. Kuemper
Kuemper Catholic dominated the D-S girls at the net, as three different Lady Knight players had 10 kills apiece in the sweep.
Kenzie Schon, Sophie Badding and Kamryn Venner all were in double figures in kills for the winners.
Neemann and Andersen paced the D-S hitters with eight kills each.
Magnuson finished with three kills and Sonnichsen had two kills.
Andersen was 9-of-9 at the service line. Neemann was 8-of-9 with one ace serve. Sonnichsen was good on all eight of her serves with one ace.
Magnuson also was 8-of-10 at the service line.
Marten led D-S with 20 assists.
Andersen contributed 16 digs. Magnuson was one back with 15 and Sonnichsen had 13.
Andersen also had two solo blocks. Kira Langenfeld also had one solo block and one block assist.
"Kuemper’s hitters across the front were just so strong and we had a hard time defending them," Mich stated.
"Kuemper plays a quicker game than we’re used to and our defense struggled to get stops, as they did a nice job of mixing up their attacks."
"We definitely struggled at the net. Kuemper did a nice job for the most part of taking Neemann and Andersen out of the equation. That’s when we need some other girls to step up," Mich said.