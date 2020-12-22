 Skip to main content
D-S girls defeat Creston on bowling alley at Lucky Lanes
D-S girls defeat Creston on bowling alley at Lucky Lanes

D-S girls bowling vs. Creston

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls’ bowling team improved to 3-1 overall on Saturday with a 2,171-2,079 victory over Creston at Lucky Lanes at Denison.

Payton Mathies led the way for D-S with a 393 series after shooting games of 172 and 221, respectively.

Claire Miller added a 301 series with games of 143 and 158. Abby Gehlsen shot games of 156 and 127 for a 283 series.

Natalie Castillo followed with a 259 series (143-116) and Kailee Jorgensen carded a 246 series with games of 124 and 122.

Gracie Schurke also shot games of 112 and 99 for a 211 series.

The D-S girls led by 129 pins going into the baker games and wound up winning by 92 pins.

