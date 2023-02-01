D-S girls defeat Harlan bowlers

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls’ bowling team earned a 2,298-2,126 victory on January 26 at Harlan.
The win moved D-S to 6-2 in matches on the year.
Brianna Musgrave led D-S with a 387 series after shooting games of 176 and 211, respectively.
She was followed by Brittany Musgrave (181-177—358), Emily Bahnsen (128-163—291), Leigha Brungardt (186-103—289), Nevaeh Brandt (162-119—281) and Alexis Hartwig (137-131-268).
Tags
Todd J Danner
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today