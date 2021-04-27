D-S girls defeat Harlan on golf course

The Denison-Schleswig girls earned a 217-236 victory over Harlan in golf action on Thursday at the Harlan Golf and Country Club.

After shooting three nine-hole events of 218, the D-S girls were able to better that by one shot on Thursday.

Kelsey Jorgensen led D-S with a 49 to take home runnerup medalist honors.

Harlan’s Jocelyn Cheek also shot a 49 and wound up as medalist on a tiebreaker.

Lizzy Ayala added a 54 for the Monarchs. She was followed by Tessa Petersen (56), Bailey Roecker (58), Camryn Schultz (58) and Kailee Jorgensen (65).

"All of our girls have contributed at different points this season, but Ayala has been a consistent scorer for us," commented the Denison-Schleswig coaching staff.