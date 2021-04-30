D-S girls defeat Heelan on tennis court

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ tennis team snapped a two-match losing streak on Tuesday with an 8-1 victory over Sioux City Heelan at Denison.

The win moved D-S to 4-4 overall in duals on the year.

D-S won five of six singles matches and swept all three doubles matches from the visiting Crusaders.

"Today was a fun day of tennis. Everyone played well even though it was a windy day. I really liked the depth of our hits," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Spencer Pauley.

D-S and Heelan tied 3-3 in junior varsity competition.

Singles winners for D-S were Emma Ahrenholtz, Harley Wiebers and Olivia Meyer.

Varsity results from Tuesday are below.

Singles