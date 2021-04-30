 Skip to main content
D-S girls defeat Heelan on tennis court
  • Updated
D-S girls vs. Heelan tennis

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ tennis team snapped a two-match losing streak on Tuesday with an 8-1 victory over Sioux City Heelan at Denison.

The win moved D-S to 4-4 overall in duals on the year.

D-S won five of six singles matches and swept all three doubles matches from the visiting Crusaders.

"Today was a fun day of tennis. Everyone played well even though it was a windy day. I really liked the depth of our hits," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Spencer Pauley.

D-S and Heelan tied 3-3 in junior varsity competition.

Singles winners for D-S were Emma Ahrenholtz, Harley Wiebers and Olivia Meyer.

Varsity results from Tuesday are below.

Singles

No. 1 - Paola Martinez (D-S) defeated Olivia Venne, 8-4; No. 2 - Kiana Schulz (D-S) defeated Lilly Friis, 8-2; No. 3 - Hailey Meseck (D-S) defeated Ellen Halbur, 8-3; No. 4 - Hannah Weber (D-S) defeated Anna McCarthy, 9-7; No. 5 - Evelyn Lopez (D-S) defeated Megan Bauer, 8-0; No. 6 - Emily Bracht (SCH) defeated Abby Gehlsen, 8-5

Doubles

No. 1 - Martinez/Schulz (D-S) defeated Venne/Friis, 8-0; No. 2 - Meseck/Weber (D-S) defeated Halbur/McCarthy, 8-4; No. 3 - Gehlsen/Lopez (D-S) defeated Bauer/Bracht, 8-1

