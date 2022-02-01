D-S girls defeat Red Oak bowlers

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls’ bowling team picked up a 2,404-1,705 victory over Red Oak on Thursday at Lucky Lanes at Denison.

With the win, D-S moved to 7-3 overall in matches on the year.

Brianna Musgrave led the way for D-S with a 396 series after firing games of 224 and 172, respectively.

Claire Miller carded games of 174 and 176 for a 350 series.

Brittany Musgrave had a 301 series with games of 137 and 164, respectively.

She was followed by Payton Mathies (157-134--291) and Elizabeth Cary (157-91--248).

Red Oak did not field a junior varsity team, so the D-S JV girls bowled against each other.