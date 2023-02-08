The Denison-Schleswig girls shot just 23 percent from the field and turned the ball over 27 times in a 56-18 nonconference loss on February 3 at Atlantic.

The setback was the third in a row for D-S, which fell to 3-15 overall on the season.

D-S trailed 17-5 after one quarter and went into halftime down 37-7 after being outscored 20-2 in the second quarter by the host Trojans.

Atlantic outscored D-S 19-11 in the second half, including 7-0 over the final eight minutes of play.

For the game, D-S was just 3-of14 from three-point range and 7-of-30 overall from the field for 23 percent.

The Monarchs went to the free throw line only four times with one make.

Olivia Meyer led all D-S scorers with seven points.

Kiana Schulz added six points, four rebounds and two steals.

Kaitlyn Bruhn had two points, six boards, one assist and one steal.

Lauren Bowker also had two points, while Mayah Slater finished with one point, three boards, two assists and one steal.

Atlantic, on the other hand, was 25-of-41 overall from the floor for 61 percent. The Trojans were 23-of-33 from two-point range on the night.

“Not a lot went our way against Atlantic. They played a 1-2-2 zone press and it caused us a lot of problems, as a lot of the turnovers led to easy layups for them,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

“We just didn’t do a very good job taking care of the ball. We had 14 turnovers in the first half and 13 in the second. And we had only 14 rebounds, so we just didn’t give ourselves a lot of opportunities,” he added.

JV results Atlantic won the junior varsity game, 49-23.

Lola Mendlik led D-S with eight points and four steals.

Kamden Bruhn added six points, three boards and two steals.

Freshmen results

The D-S freshmen defeated Atlantic, 33-24.

Kyia Clark led D-S with eight points.

Tanna Petersen and Lyli Morgan each had six points for the Monarchs.