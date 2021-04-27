D-S girls double up Sioux City East in tennis

Denison-Schleswig was a 6-3 winner over Sioux City East in varsity girls’ tennis action on Thursday at Denison.

D-S won four of six singles matches and two of three doubles play for the win, which improved the Monarchs to 3-2 overall in duals on the year.

Picking up singles victories for D-S were Kiana Schulz at No. 2, Hailey Meseck at No. 3, Evelyn Lopez at No. 5 and Abby Gehlsen at No. 6.

Netting doubles wins for D-S were the teams of Martinez and Schulz and Gehlsen and Lopez.

"We did a great job controlling the ball and putting pressure on Sioux City East. We were consistent all around the board tonight," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Spencer Pauley.

In junior varsity action, East won 20 of 30 matches, including 11 of 20 singles matches.

Singles winners for D-S were Olivia Meyer, Silvia Estrada, Mersadees Fineran, Hania Ramos, Yaretzi Aleman, Krystal Ordonez, Kelly Arriaza, Jade Arevalo and Jelissa Rivas.