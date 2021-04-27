D-S girls double up Sioux City East in tennis

Denison-Schleswig was a 6-3 winner over Sioux City East in varsity girls’ tennis action on Thursday at Denison.
D-S won four of six singles matches and two of three doubles play for the win, which improved the Monarchs to 3-2 overall in duals on the year.
Picking up singles victories for D-S were Kiana Schulz at No. 2, Hailey Meseck at No. 3, Evelyn Lopez at No. 5 and Abby Gehlsen at No. 6.
Netting doubles wins for D-S were the teams of Martinez and Schulz and Gehlsen and Lopez.
"We did a great job controlling the ball and putting pressure on Sioux City East. We were consistent all around the board tonight," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Spencer Pauley.
In junior varsity action, East won 20 of 30 matches, including 11 of 20 singles matches.
Singles winners for D-S were Olivia Meyer, Silvia Estrada, Mersadees Fineran, Hania Ramos, Yaretzi Aleman, Krystal Ordonez, Kelly Arriaza, Jade Arevalo and Jelissa Rivas.
The lone doubles team to win for D-S was the tandem of Angela Cruz and Arriaza.
Varsity results from Thursday are below:
Singles
No. 1 - Ivy Mehlhaff (SCE) defeated Paola Martinez, 8-4; No. 2 - Kiana Schulz (D-S) defeated Lucy Mehlhaff, 8-0; No. 3 - Hailey Meseck (D-S) defeated Ainsley Hays, 8-2; No. 4 - Faith Tenhulzen (SCE) defeated Hannah Weber, 8-5; No. 5 - Evelyn Lopez (D-S) defeated Gracie Bruening, 8-4; No. 6 - Abby Gehlsen (D-S) defeated Jennifer Hererra, 8-5