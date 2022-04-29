D-S girls drop 8-1 decision to St. Albert in tennis action

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls’ tennis team lost an 8-1 decision to Council Bluffs St. Albert on Monday at Denison.

The loss dropped D-S to 0-5 in duals on the season.

St. Albert won five of six matches in singles play, as Zoey Beery was the lone winner for the Monarchs in the number six position.

“We battled with one of the best teams in the Hawkeye 10 Conference and put up a good fight,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Spencer Pauley.

“We were winning a lot of the matches, but just couldn’t finish,” he added.

Beery and St. Albert’s Mari Valdivia tied at 8-8 before Beery outscored her Saintes’ opponent by a 7-2 margin for her singles win.

In junior varsity action, D-S won eight of 11 matches, including five of seven in doubles play.

Singles winners for the D-S JV girls on Monday were Mersadees Fineran, Shelby Kastner and Olivia Meyer.

Winning their doubles matches for D-S were the teams of Meyer and Lexi Hartwig, Tayla Brodersen and Isabel Guttierez, Irene Alvarez and Yary Aragon, Christell Salazar and Angela Cruz and Chloe Koch and Kasandra Borroso.

Monday’s varsity results are below.

Singles

No. 1 - Landry Miller (SA) defeated Hailey Meseck, 8-6; No. 2 - Allison Narmi (SA) defeated Kiana Schulz, 8-5; No. 3 - Georgie Bohnet (SA) defeated Abby Guttierrez, 8-3; No. 4 - Alexis Narmi (SA) defeated Emma Ahrenholtz, 8-5; No. 5 - Lily Barnes (SA) defeated Lynnae Johnson, 8-3; No. 6 - Zoey Beery (D-S) defeated Mari Valdivia, 8-8 (7-2)

Doubles